"I am still finding my groove but it's a very good win and I'll take it; I felt like I did well in the important moments" - Novak Djokovic on 2R win against Gael Monfils at Madrid

Novak Djokovic raced into the third round of the 2022 Madrid Masters on Tuesday, decimating Gael Monfils in a 6-3, 6-2 encounter that saw him beat the Frenchman for the 18th time in a row.

It was the first time in seven matches that the World No. 1 won the first set, laying testament to the fact that he was improving with every passing match. The Serb felt the same, noting to reporters afterward that he was very happy with the win.

Although the Serb maintained that he is still "finding his groove," he sounded pleased with himself for the way he controlled the proceedings in his "best match of the year."

Tennis TV @TennisTV



is starting to feel his clay game here in Madrid.



#MMOPEN "Probably the best match of the year so far for me." @DjokerNole is starting to feel his clay game here in Madrid. "Probably the best match of the year so far for me." @DjokerNole is starting to feel his clay game here in Madrid. #MMOPEN https://t.co/o3pMcVYO2s

Djokovic reserved high praise for his opponent as well, lauding Monfils for his athleticism and movement on the court that made him such a tricky competitor to play against. The victory coming against such a player of such caliber made it all the sweeter for the 34-year-old.

"Probably the best match of the year so far for me. I mean, I haven't played many matches and I am still finding my groove. But it's a very good win and I'll take it," Djokovic said. "Against a very tricky opponent who is so fast and you have to expect that you are going to have to play an extra shot against Gael Monfils. He's one of the quickest and most athletic players we have in the game."

Furthermore, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was also proud of himself for the way he adapted to the conditions in Madrid so soon. After spending all of his practice sessions on sunny days, the World No. 1 had to put up with an overcast morning that saw his match interrupted midway due to a brief spell of showers.

The Serb reckoned he was lucky enough to get the break, since he could mentally reset himself during that period and break the Frenchman's serve immediately after play resumed.

"These days, I have been practicing in different conditions -- sunny, the ball bouncing more, faster and quicker practice courts. Then obviously, [today it was] a rainy day with the roof closed, a lot of clay on the court, you have to adapt to that. I felt like I did well in the important moments," Djokovic said. "The [rain] interruption helped me a bit to get my things together and I made a break right away as soon as we continued. So, all in all, it was a good performance."

Novak Djokovic takes on Andy Murray in the third round

Novak Djokovic will square off against Andy Murray up next

Following his victory over Gael Monfils, Novak Djokovic will take on Andy Murray in the third round of the 2022 Madrid Masters. Murray defeated Dominic Thiem in the first round and beat Denis Shapovalov in three sets in the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic plays a great match and beats Gael Monfils for a 18th consecutive time -- 6-3, 6-2 -- to reach the last 16 in Madrid. He will stay at world number one after this tournament. His best performance in a while.



Awaits Murray or Shapovalov in R3. Novak Djokovic plays a great match and beats Gael Monfils for a 18th consecutive time -- 6-3, 6-2 -- to reach the last 16 in Madrid. He will stay at world number one after this tournament. His best performance in a while.Awaits Murray or Shapovalov in R3.

The Serb has a winning record against Murray, leading the head-to-head against the Brit 25-11. Murray, meanwhile, has beaten the 20-time Grand Slam champion on only one occasion in six meetings on clay in the 2016 Rome Masters final. This will be the pair's first meeting since the final Doha in 2017

Edited by Keshav Gopalan