'I still have a lot of stuff to improve' - Dominic Thiem despite producing a great display to beat Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem played some lights out tennis on Tuesday to defeat Rafael Nadal in the round-robin stage of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

Even though the Spaniard played close to his peak level in indoor conditions, he could not overcome Thiem, who came up with an answer to seemingly everything Nadal sent his way.

Regarded solely as a clay-court specialist not so long ago, Dominic Thiem has more than proven his ability on the harder surface in recent times.

However, despite playing some near-perfect tennis against Nadal, the 27-year-old still sees room for improvement, pointing out his transition game and net-play as something he would be working on during the upcoming pre-season.

"Of course I still want to improve," Thiem said. "I still have a lot of stuff to improve, especially coming to the net and closing out the points better at the net, so that's my goal for the next preseason.”

Super match. Super win! 🙌 @ThiemDomi overcomes Nadal to stay undefeated in London 👏 #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/baL2XA0Q3c — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2020

Dominic Thiem also noted that his hardcourt performances have been on an upward trajectory since the closing stages of 2019. The World No. 3 had won the China Open before lifting the title in Vienna last year.

Thiem also made the title matches of the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals and the 2020 Australian Open - where he agonizingly lost to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

"I think that I raised my level especially on hard court towards the end of last season when I started the Asian swing, and then I won Vienna,” Thiem added. “I played a great Finals here, and also Australian at the beginning of the year. So that gives me the feeling I raised my level.”

Dominic Thiem after defeating Rafael Nadal

After the resumption of the tour, Dominic Thiem won his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open, when many believed that he would break his duck at the French Open instead.

The Austrian maintained his high standards on hardcourts during the pandemic-induced break, and credited the extensive practice hours he put in for doing so.

“I was able to maintain it during the break of the tour, because obviously there was a lot of time for practice to work on things,” Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem is through to the semi-finals of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals

🎾 Thiem wins the group & advances to the semi-finals

🎾 Rublev is eliminated from contention

🎾 Nadal & Tsitsipas will play for the second semi-final spot#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/iMDr97RHf3 — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2020

After Stefanos Tsitsipas’ three-set win over Andrey Rublev late on Tuesday, Dominic Thiem was assured of his place in the semi-finals of the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

Thiem so far boasts of a 2-0 win-loss record, having beaten both Nadal and Tsitsipas. Courtesy of his superior head-to-head record against them, the Austrian is also guaranteed to top his group even if he loses his last round-robin match against Rublev on Thursday.

By topping his group, Dominic Thiem also stands a good chance of avoiding World No.1 Novak Djokovic in the semis, given that the Serb is widely expected to top his group as well.