I still think Rafael Nadal's the favorite, all things being equal, but I'm leaning towards Novak Djokovic at the moment - Patrick McEnroe's pick for Roland Garros

Former player Patrick McEnroe reckons Rafael Nadal is the favorite for Roland Garros, but he's tipping Novak Djokovic to go back-to-back at the claycourt Major.

Nadal has had a stellar season, going 23-3, but two of his three defeats have come on European clay. The Spaniard was beaten by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid quarterfinals before he was dumped out by Denis Shapovalov in the Rome third round.

Djokovic, by contrast, has played himself into serious form ahead of Roland Garros. After losing to Alcaraz in a third-set tiebreak in the Madrid semifinals, the World No. 1 produced an imperious campaign in Rome. He won all five matches in straight sets to win his first title of the year and sixth at the Foro Italico.

With the claycourt bandwagon moving to Roland Garros next, McEnroe has no qualms admitting 13-time champion Nadal would be the strong favorite despite losing to Djokovic in the semifinals last year.

However, considering the Serb's better recent form and Nadal's underwhelming clay campaign, McEnroe said Djokovic could go back-to-back on the Parisian terre battue. On the 'Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe' podcast, McEnroe said:

"Normally I would say Nadal is the favourite. Djokovic got him at the French last year, but I still think he (Nadal)'s the favourite, all things being equal. But, I think, I'm leaning towards Djokovic at the moment despite the fact that Alcaraz got him in Madrid. Altitude there, the ball jumping a little bit more, and Novak's starting to find his range. Right now, I'm going Djokovic as the slight favourite."

Novak Djokovic chasing more history at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic created history at Roland Garros last year. After becoming the first player to beat Nadal twice in the tournament, he recovered from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his second title at the claycourt Major.

In the process, he became the first player in the Open Era to win the double career Grand Slam, having won his first Roland Garros title five years ago.

A year later, Djokovic will chase more history at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

He's looking to draw level with all-time Grand Slam title leader Nadal (21) in Paris. That would make him the first player to win an unprecedented triple career Grand Slam - winning all four Majors at least three times. He has won a record nine Australian Open, six Wimbledon and three US Open titles.

If he goes back-to-back at Roland Garros, Djokovic will become the first player not named Nadal in more than 20 years to successfully defend their title. Gustavo Kuerten was the last player before Nadal to go back-to-back at Roland Garros, winning in 2000-01.

