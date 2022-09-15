"I still want to play with you" - Carlos Alcaraz pays tribute to Roger Federer on his retirement

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz paid tribute to Roger Federer after the latter decided to call it a day on Thursday. Federer took to his social media accounts to share the breaking news, prompting Alcaraz to respond that he still wants to play with the veteran.

The Spaniard has never had a chance to play against Roger Federer in his young career and his dream of playing against the Swiss Maestro might remain unfulfilled.

Federer's swansong will be at the upcoming Laver Cup, while the World No.1 will lead Spain in the Davis Cup this week. The youngster revealed that Federer has been one of his idols as well as a source of inspiration, adding that he wished him all the best in the second chapter of his life.

"Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport!" Alcaraz said. "I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer."

It is worth mentioning that Roger Federer has always been an inspiration for young players like Carlos Alcaraz. Federer is known to play the game in the right spirit and his flamboyance on the court was second to none. Admired for his panache, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is regarded as one of the very best to have embraced the sport.

"Playing against Roger Federer would excite me" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, recently expressed his desire to play against Federer as well. The 19-year-old admitted that playing against the former World No. 1 would excite him and he wants to be the best in the business by beating the top players, such as the Big-3.

"Playing against Federer would excite me and beating a 'Big Three' player in a Grand Slam. I’ve always said that in order to be the best, you have to beat the best," Alcaraz told the ATP Tour website.

Earlier, Roger Federer had stated that the Laver Cup and Swiss Indoors Basel will be his two events of the 2022 season. Thus, it was expected that Alcaraz's dream of playing against his role-model could become a reality in Basel. However, Federer revealed in his retirement post that the Laver Cup will be his career's final frontier, claiming that it is time he listened to his body and call it quits.

