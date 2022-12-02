"I stood up for what I believed in" - When Serena Williams revealed how she would explain the events of the 2018 US Open final to her daughter

In the aftermath of the controversial US Open 2018 final, Serena Williams said that she would tell her daughter Olympia that she stood up for what she believed if Olympia ever asked about that game.

Serena lost 6-2, 6-4 to Naomi Osaka in a final marred by a series of controversial moments during the second set. Chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave the American legend an official warning for coaching, but she insisted she was not being coached.

Serena Williams berated Ramos on a number of occasions after this and even called him a liar and a thief. The Portuguese official subsequently gave her a game penalty for verbal abuse, and the situation became so intense that supervisors had to intervene. Serena later broke into tears in the intense atmosphere, claiming that she was not being coached during the match.

The American eventually lost the match and was asked in her post-match press conference how she would explain the incident to her daughter Olympia. Serena said that if her daughter brought up the topic, she would say that she stood up for what she believed in.

"Honestly, I don't know if she'll bring it up, to be honest. Is she going to be like, 'Mom, what happened in the 2018 US Open?' I'm going to be like, 'First of all, I'm going to have to think, Okay, 2018, which one was that one?'" the former World No. 1 said.

"I'll tell her, first of all, if she sees it, that, you know, I stood up for what I believed in. I stood up for what was right. Sometimes things in life don't happen the way we want them, but to always stay gracious and stay humble. I think that's the lesson we can all learn from this, just like I did," she added.

"I think that's a really good question"- Serena Williams on whether Carlos Ramos had an impact on the match's outcome

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka after the 2018 US Open final

Serena Williams was also asked if she felt Carlos Ramos had an impact on the outcome of the match. The American admitted that while the question was good; it was hard to give a definitive answer considering the way Naomi Osaka played.

"I think that's a really good question. I don't know. I feel like she was playing really well, but I feel like I really needed to do a lot to change in that match to try to come out front, to try to come out on top," Serena said.

"It's hard to say because I always fight till the end and I always try to come back, no matter what. But she was also playing really, really well. It's hard to say that I wouldn't have got a new level, because I've done it so many times in my career. So it's a tough question," she added.

