"I was super nervous" - Elena Rybakina revisits 'privilege' of playing against Serena Williams at French Open before American icon's retirement

Elena Rybakina recently reflected on her 2021 French Open clash against the one and only, Serena Williams. She faced the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the fourth round of the clay court slam.

Elena Rybakina defeated Elise Mertens at the 2024 French Open, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. This was Rybakina's sixth appearance at Roland Garros, and the victory marked her 12th win out of 16 matches played in the tournament.

After the win, the Kazakh discussed her experience of facing Serena Williams in the 2021 edition of Roland Garros during a post-match on-court interview. She revealed that she was extremely nervous about playing against the 23-time Grand Slam champion, but described it as an amazing experience. She was quoted as saying:

Trending

"Of course, I remember that match. It was an amazing first experience. I was super nervous to play against Serena. The motivation.. sometimes you have it, sometimes you don’t. It’s normal for any job. I really want to play more and win Grand Slams.”

Expand Tweet

Rybakina later recalled the experience of playing Williams in the press conference. The 24-year-old expressed that it was a privilege to compete against Williams and noted that she didn't play many matches afterward, making the experience even more special for her.

"I remember I was super nervous coming out on the court and It was a privilege to play against Serena. I remember that after that she actually didn't play many matches so it was a privilege to play against her." Rybakina said [0:55]

Elena Rybakina stunned the legendary Serena Williams in the fourth round of the 2021 Roland Garros. The Kazakh, who at the time, was competing in her seventh Grand Slam, defeated Williams 6-3, 7-5, preventing her from advancing to win her 24th Major.

Elena Rybakina was hounded by controversy before her third-round win at French Open

2023 French Open - Day Seven

Elena Rybakina's controversial feud with the media has certainly become a highlight of the 2024 French Open. After comfortably defeating Arantxa Rus 6-3, 6-4 in the second round, Rybakina was snubbed by the media due to her behavior during the press conference that followed her first-round win against Greet Minnen.

During her post-match press conference following her first-round victory, her responses were perceived to be blunt, indicating she was not interested to elaborate or engage fully with the questions. Furthermore, she also advised the media to refrain from asking simplistic and repetitive questions during press conferences.

"Simple questions, simple answers, so guys something else," she said.

Expand Tweet

However, the International media didn't take her behavior well, which led to a collective boycott of the press conference in which Rybakina was scheduled to participate after her second-round victory. ( As reported by Daily Express).

Expand Tweet

Rybakina is aiming to clinch her second major at the French Open and will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.