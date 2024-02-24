"I support women's wrongs", "Can't help but stan Anna Kalinskaya" - Fans react as details of Russian's breakup with Nick Kyrgios resurface

The details of Anna Kalinskaya's breakup with Nick Kyrgios in 2020 have resurfaced on the internet, garnering reactions from tennis fans.

Kalinskaya has made a dream run at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. She defeated World No.1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the WTA 1000 event's final. With the Russian currently being the talking point on the women's tour, her breakup story with Kyrgios has resurfaced online.

Initial speculations surrounding the duo's relationship spread during the 2019 Citi Open when Kyrgios was spotted cheering on Kalinskaya. The two were then often seen together off-court and had expressed their admiration for each other on social media.

However, things took a turn for the worse as rumors surrounding their breakup developed in the same year. During one of Kalinskaya's Instagram live sessions, one fan asked whether the Russian was still dating Nick Kyrgios.

Anna Kalinskaya surprised everyone with a straightforward reply. She affirmed her breakup with Kyrgios and maintained that she was not going to talk anymore about him.

"No, I don't! We broke up. We aren't friends. You all are his [Kyrgios'] fans and it's cool, but I'm not going to talk about him. I have some respect for me as well, please. Thanks," Kalinskaya said during the live session.

Chiara Passari, whom Nick Kyrgios dated after breaking up with Kalinskaya, alleged that the Russian was "crazy". She disclosed an incident where Kalinskaya threw glasses at her and Kyrgios' table and slapped the Aussie at a club.

"She [Kalinskaya] saw us at a club and threw glass at our table, slapped him [Kyrgios] then would not leave me alone, got into a cab with Nick and ended up at our hotel where she kept trying to get into our room. Conclusion, she is 100% crazy. All while having her boyfriend," Passari said.

Fans on social media were quick to mark their opinions on the matter. One fan presumably joked about extending their support for both the women's "wrongs."

"I support women's wrongs," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user maintained that they could not help but admire Kalinskaya for her actions:

"can't help but stan her," the user's tweet read.

Anna Kalinskaya will face Jasmine Paolini in the Dubai Tennis Championships final

Anna Kalinskaya at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships

Anna Kalinskaya will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday, February 24. They have faced each other previously on two occasions.

In their first meeting at the 2021 WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz, Paolini defeated Kalinskaya, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the third round. Kalinskaya responded in their following encounter at the 2024 Australian Open, beating the Italian 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round.

Jasmine Paolini heads into the final following an impressive straight-set win over Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals. She also defeated World No. 4 Elena Rybakina en route to the title clash.