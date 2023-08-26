"I am sure some guys would look Novak Djokovic under the microscope, then you play him & it's not that easy" - Daniil Medvedev

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently stated that while many players try to put Novak Djokovic under the microscope, they soon realize that defeating him isn't as simple as it appears.

Medvedev will enter the 2023 US Open with a 49-11 win-loss record this year. His season peaked in February and March when he won 19 consecutive matches and three consecutive titles in Rotterdam, Doha, and Dubai. In New York this coming fortnight, he is aiming for his sixth trophy of 2023 and his first Major title since his triumph at the US Open two years ago.

The third seed will face Hungarian Attila Balazs in the first round before a possible clash with long-time friend Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. He could also potentially face Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Ahead of his 2023 US Open campaign, Medvedev attended a press conference where he was asked if he was studying any aspects of Alcaraz's game in case he ran into him. The Russian responded to the question with an example of players attempting to do the same with Djokovic and later realizing it is difficult to beat him when they eventually play him.

"I usually try not to overthink because then you come to the point where probably there would be some guys - we're all different tennis players - so some guys overthink," he said.

"I'm sure some of them would look Novak under the microscope, his matches and stuff like this, try to see this and that. Then you play him, it's not that easy," he added.

Medvedev added that he sometimes thinks Alcaraz has a weakness when he plays Djokovic, Sinner, or Tommy Paul, but it's a completely different story when he plays the Spaniard himself.

"Same with Carlos. I could watch all his matches and try to see what should I do. But, no, sometimes when I see him on TV, I could see maybe Novak or Jannik or Tommy Paul usually gives him hard time. See one thing and think, Maybe he's a little bit in trouble on this or that. But then during the match, it's a complete different story," he expressed.

"Next time I play Carlos Alcaraz, I will try to do better" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2022 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz have crossed paths twice this year, first at Indian Wells and later at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In both encounters, it was Alcaraz who emerged victorious, thwarting Medvedev's quest for a 1000 Masters title at Indian Wells and his second Grand Slam title on the hallowed lawns of SW19.

Medvedev hasn't forgotten the agony of losing to Alcaraz and stated that the next time he faces the 20-year-old, he will try to do better because being beaten easily is not his style.

"We played two times this year. It didn't go at all well for me. I would call it two easy matches in a way. But for me it's only motivation. Next time I play him I will try to do better because I don't want to be beaten easy," he said.

"That's not why I play tennis. That's not who I am. Every time I can meet him, it means semis minimum, here also. So it could be already great. I'm going to try my best to do better," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis