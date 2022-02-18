"I was not surprised, we all know how strong he is mentally, he won’t cave because of the pressure" - Borna Coric on Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance

World No. 88 Borna Coric has stressed that it is Novak Djokovic's "decision" not to take the vaccine against COVID-19 and that he fully "respects" it.

Djokovic revealed in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday that he was prepared to sacrifice the opportunity to win more Grand Slam titles due to his vaccine stance. The Serb emphasized that the "principles of decision-making on his body" are more important to him than winning titles.

Reacting to this, Coric pointed out in a recent interview with Nova TV that Djokovic is a free man and can do "what he wants." The Croatian also feels that the World No. 1 won't succumb to the pressure.

"He’s his own man, he can do what he wants," said Coric. "I had the vaccine, but I don’t have much to add… It is his decision and I respect it. I was not surprised, we all know how strong he is mentally, he won’t cave because of the pressure."

Coric further lauded Djokovic for his impressive physicality at the age of 34.

"He's got the body of a 25-year old," he said. "And a healthy one, not me, ha-ha!"

Novak Djokovic begins his preparations for his first ATP tournament of the 2022 season in Dubai

Novak Djokovic at a training session at the Australian Open 2022

Djokovic recently landed in Dubai ahead of the ATP 500 tournament in the city, where the Serb will kick off his 2022 season. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted putting in the hard yards in Dubai on Friday.

Djokovic is the second most successful player in the history of the Dubai Tennis Championships, having won the title on five occasions. Roger Federer is the only player ahead of him with eight titles.

The Serb will be challenged by the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Aslan Karatsev, and Andrey Rublev in the upcoming edition.

