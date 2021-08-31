"I would not be surprised if Novak Djokovic wins the US Open and then never wins another Slam" - Mats Wilander

With the US Open having started on Monday, all eyes are fixed on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Ever since he won Wimbledon by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final, the tennis world has been abuzz with the possibility of the Serb completing the Calendar Slam - a feat that has been accomplished only once in the Open Era, by Rod Laver in 1969.

Many experts and former players believe Novak Djokovic is on track to win his 21st Slam and establish himself as the leader of the pack among the Big 3 (Djokovic himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal). Eurosport expert Mats Wilander is among the former players to have recently spoken about Djokovic's pursuit of a record-setting Calendar Slam.

Wilander, a former World No. 1 and winner of seven Majors, believes the Serb is the favorite to win the US Open this year. However, the Swede also claimed that Djokovic might find it difficult to keep winning Slams once he has broken the record.

"The chance to win a calendar Grand Slam will make him even more determined, if that is possible," Wilander said. "I would not be surprised if he wins the US Open and then never wins another Grand Slam."

"The 21-thing is a heavy burden, and the Calendar Grand Slam is a pleasure trip for him, the chance to do something that he thought he’d never have the opportunity to do," Wilander added. "The chance to do this is why I make him the favorite to win the US Open."

Mats Wilander further noted that although Novak Djokovic is dominant on hardcourts right now, in the years to come it will be easier for him to win on clay and grass. The Swede claimed hardcourts are the favorite surface for most young players, which would make it difficult for the Serb to continue winning there.

"I think, interestingly for Novak, clay and grass are going to be the two easiest surfaces for him whereas hardcourts are everyone’s favorite surface," Wilander said. "There are very few players who know how to play on clay and there are very few players who know how to play on grass. I think Novak will win one more Grand Slam, for sure - I’m just not sure when."

Wilander also pointed out that the new generation of players are learning to incorporate more risk in their games, and that they are physically stronger than their predecessors. The Swede believes that although the new generation may lack mental toughness, they are definitely contenders.

"I think it will be very difficult for Novak to stay on top for too long, because these new players – Stefanos Tsitsipas, Zverev and Medvedev, Andrey Rubley and Denis Shapovalov – there are so many physically good tennis players from that next generation," Wilander said. "They are playing big games, they are taking risks, they are serving big, they play aggressive, they are physically bigger – though they don’t move as well and are not as mentally as strong – but I think it is going to be difficult for him."

"I think what happened at the Tokyo Olympics won't have an effect on Novak Djokovic" - Mats Wilander

Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta at the Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic had a disappointing campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, where he lost in the semifinals to Alexander Zverev and then went down to Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze playoff. While Mats Wilander believes that will not affect the Serb himself at the US Open, it would have given hope to the other players in the draw that they have a chance of defeating the World No. 1.

"I think what happened at the Olympics won’t have an effect on Novak Djokovic," Wilander said. "But it will affect the other players. They will be thinking if Carreno Busta can beat Djokovic for a medal, then 'wow' – that is huge because Carreno Busta doesn’t have the same weapons as Zverev or Medvedev. Carreno doesn’t have a big serve, but he can still beat Novak Djokovic."

Novak Djokovic's quest for the US Open title begins with his first-round clash against Holger Rune on Tuesday. If the Serb does manage to win the Calendar Slam, he will join the exclusive club of Margaret Court, Steffi Graff and Rod Laver, as the only tennis players to have done so in the Open Era.

Edited by Musab Abid