"I was surprised to see Novak Djokovic" - Serena Williams' ex-coach on Serb attending possibly Rafael Nadal's last French Open match

Novak Djokovic was among several tennis stars who watched Rafael Nadal play his 2024 French Open first-round match against Alexander Zverev. Serena William's ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was surprised to see the Serb attending Nadal's potentially final match at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

On May 27, Nadal went head-to-head against Zverev in their 11th career meeting. The German was in great form as he had captured the Italian Open title just a week before the match. Meanwhile, Nadal had faced an early exit in Rome.

Their 2024 French Open first-round clash was potentially the last time Nadal played at the Paris Slam and it attracted a great crowd. Manchester City's Spanish soccer payer Rodri had traveled to France to watch his compatriot compete. From the tennis world, World Nos. 1 Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in the stands along with Carlos Alcaraz and other players.

The Australian tennis coach Stubbs, who runs the 'Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast', felt Swiatek being in the stands made sense as she is a Nadal fan and considers him her idol. However, Djokovic's presence surprised her.

"You saw the greatness of him with, look at the people, people that were out there watching him play," Stubbs said during her podcast episode titled 'French Connection: Adios Rafa?' [06:55]

"I mean, Novak [Djokovic] was out there. [Carlos] Alcaraz was out there. Iga Swiatek was out there. I mean, you know, Alcaraz and Djokovic, I was surprised. I wasn't surprised to see Iga. She had just won, she said she wanted to go watch him. Iga's, like, his biggest fan, and he is her idol. Alcaraz, you probably thought was going to be out there, but I'm surprised to see Novak out there," she added.

Unfortunately for Nadal's supporters, the Spaniard faced defeat against Zverev. It was the first time Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open. However, it is still unknown whether this was the last time the record 14-time Roland Garros champion played at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic himself was asked about his presence at Rafael Nadal's 2024 French Open first round clash. The Serb named the other stars present and said that all of them wanted to get a glimpse.

"It was great. Iga (Swiatek) was there, (Carlos) Alcaraz was there, and we all wanted to get a glimpse of the atmosphere of that possibly unique moment that could be his last. But it doesn't appear like that," Djokovic said (via WION).

