"I don't take anybody's soul, but I'll take your legs out that's for sure" - Novak Djokovic after beating Jenson Brooksby in US Open 4r

Novak Djokovic moved in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open with a hard-fought 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round on Monday.

The scoreline, however, doesn't do justice to the energy-sapping tennis that the two players displayed during the match. Djokovic and Brooksby both covered a minimum of 100 feet per point - well above their tournament average, which is in the 90s.

Combined, the two covered approx 44,000 feet on court, which, for a four-set match, is nothing short of astounding.

But it was Novak Djokovic who had greater energy reserves, and eventually he began to sap the life out of Jenson Brooksby with his physical tennis. That prompted Andy Roddick to tweet during the match that the Serb systematically takes away your energy as well as your will during any match.

"First he takes your legs, then he takes your soul," Roddick tweeted.

Novak Djokovic was asked for his thoughts on that tweet during his post-match on-court interview. Djokovic first expressed his gratitude to Roddick for lauding his playing style, before making a witty yet meaningful comment the second part of the American's tweet.

"Thanks, Andy, I take that as a compliment, only the first part," Novak Djokovic said. "The second part, I don't take anybody's soul. Everyone has their soul, we are all beautiful souls so I appreciate everyone. But I'll take your legs out that's for sure!"

During his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic claimed that Jenson Brooksby's tennis reminded him of Florian Mayer. Just like the American, Mayer was also an expert at redirecting pace.

"He absorbs the pace very well, especially from the backhand side," Djokovic said. "He reminds me of Florian Mayer who had this double-handed slice, very smart player. Maybe not the greatest mover, but Mayer just managed to play on the big stage pretty well against the players who try to penetrate the ball and kind of dictate the play, stay close to the line. He loved playing with the guys like that."

But the Serb reckons Brooksby is a better move than Mayer, and also that he has plenty of time to improve his game even further. According to Djokovic, the American displayed "mental maturity" on the court, given he was playing such a monumental match for the first time in his career.

The Serb further asserted that he was "impressed" with Brooksby's game as well as his behavior.

"Brooksby reminds me of him a lot," Djokovic said. "But I think he's a better mover than Mayer. He's young. He's 20. He's got plenty of time."

"He showed also I think mental maturity on the court," the World No. 1 added. "Stepped in, and considering the circumstances, his first Arthur Ashe Stadium match, against me, night session, I think he managed himself very well. He was motivated and did his best. I have to congratulate him and say that I was impressed with his game but also with his behavior."

Jenson Brooksby walks off the court after his match

Novak Djokovic was then asked to share the details of his conversation with Jenson Brooksby at the net after their match. The 20-time Major champion revealed that it was only he who did the talking in that exchange, but was quick to add that he understood why the American was at a loss for words.

"Well, it was me sharing," said Novak Djokovic. "He didn't say anything. I didn't take that in a wrong way, of course. He lost the match and he was overwhelmed with the experience."

Djokovic went on to reveal that he was very impressed by Brooksby's fighting spirit and felt that the American "had a great match".

"Of course, I sincerely felt what I shared with him on the net," Djokovic went on. "I feel like he had a great match, it was a great fight. Tough to lose the match always, of course. But that he has impressed me as a player on the court. Also, as I mentioned, the way he fought."

The Serb further claimed Brooksby has a "bright future" ahead of him as he believes the American has the game to do well.

"A bright future is ahead of him," Djokovic said. "He just needs to keep going, keep working and keep believing because he's definitely got the game and he's got the means."

"Hammer of tennis" - Novak Djokovic on Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic will next face Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic will lock horns against Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. When asked for his two cents on the Italian, Djokovic heaped praise on Berrettini's big-hitting ability, comparing his raw power to that of Juan Martin del Potro.

"Hammer of tennis. Next to del Potro, probably the hardest hitter of serve and forehand," Novak Djokovic said. "He's got the lethal-serve-plus-one game. He's already established as a top player."

Berrettini, a former semifinalist at the US Open, trails Novak Djokovic 0-3 in the head-to-head. The two faced each other at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year, with Djokovic winning in four sets on both occasions.

The World No. 1 stressed that Berrettini's mammoth serve always makes him a difficult opponent to face.

"Without a doubt, he played a couple of I think semifinals here couple years ago, finals in Wimbledon," Djokovic said. "That was a tough four-setter. Look, if he serves well, which is his biggest weapon, he's tough. He's tough on any surface to play against. I've had some really close matches with him in French Open and Wimbledon recently. We're going to play the third Grand Slam in a row against each other. Hopefully the result will be the same like the previous two."

