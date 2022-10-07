"I don't talk about this stuff much publicly" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on why Tiger Woods should be seen as a trailblazer for men prioritizing their personal lives 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was recently seen attending a meeting at the TGR Foundation, a charitable organization created by one of the most renowned and successful golfers of all time, Tiger Woods.

Ohanian later took to Twitter to praise the fifteen-time Major winner not only for his achievements as a golfer but also for his role as a dad.

"I don't talk about this stuff much publicly, but Tiger Woods is an absolute GOAT not just for his career, but also as a dad to Charlie and Sam. Ultimate greatness is about the legacy we leave behind," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian went on to emphasize how certain high-achieving men know what is really important in life and stressed the need to "normalize more of this in society."

"I've seen it time and time again firsthand, cameras off, and the reality is that there are men who have achieved the greatest heights in their careers and know what's gonna matter most to them in the end. I wish we normalized more of this in society," he added.

The Reddit co-owner is proactively involved in working towards the betterment of society; be it empowering women in sports, fighting for net neutrality, advocating for equality, or helping students pursue their passions through education.

"Tiger Woods is one of the reasons I'm still playing" - Serena Williams after reaching 3rd round at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams is without a doubt one of the most successful athletes of the 21st century. She is considered by many to be in the same league as the likes of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Roger Federer, and Tiger Woods.

In a press conference during the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams revealed a conversation she had with Tiger Woods, crediting the golf legend for motivating her and providing much-needed clarity.

"He's one of the reasons I'm here, one of the main reasons I'm still playing," Williams said. "We talked a lot and he was really trying to get me motivated. We were like, 'Okay, we can do this together you know?' It was good because I didn't know what I wanted to do. I was just so lost, so many questions. When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity."

