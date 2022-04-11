"I think the 2013 final I won against him in straight sets was some of the best clay court tennis I've ever played." - Novak Djokovic talks about his rivalry with Rafael Nadal on clay

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and his rivalry with fellow superstar Rafael Nadal has been well documented throughout the years as the duo have been involved in some of the greatest battles of all time.

The two, along with Roger Federer, have dominated the game in the last 15 years and there seems to be no end to this domination, with the Serbian still ranked World No. 1 and the Spaniard is ranked World Number. 3 and climbing.

Ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Novak Djokovic spoke about the memorable matches against Nadal on clay and the finals he lost against the Spaniard. Djokovic said:

"Yeah, those matches against Rafa on clay have always stood out. I think the 2013 final I won against him in straight sets was some of the best clay court tennis I've ever played, against him, obviously, he's been winning every clay court tournament for 10 plus times. So, of course, it is always a paramout challenge to win against him on this surface."

Novak Djokovic gearing up for packed claycourt swing

Djokovic at the practice facility ahead of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

The 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters will be Djokovic's first event since the Dubai Duty Free Championships, where he was shocked by Jiří Veselý in the quarterfinals. The Serb has 90 points to defend at this event after losing in the third round to Dan Evans.

With the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal breathing down his neck in the ATP rankings, it is imperative that Novak Djokovic does well on clay this season.

After the Monte-Carlo Masters, the World No. 1 will compete in his home tournament in Serbia. Novak Djokovic will be determined to use this opportunity to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings and find his best form ahead of his title defense at Roland Garros in May.

Novak Djokovic has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice - 2013 and 2015 - and could be going up against Marrakech winner David Goffin in the third round and Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Players like Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal will miss the Masters 1000 tournament due to injury, which could prove to be a golden opportunity for the Serbian to win the tournament in the absence of several top players.

