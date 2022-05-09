"I think he can be the next Novak Djokovic but with more power" - Martina Navratilova on Carlos Alcaraz

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova believes Carlos Alcaraz could become a more powerful version of Novak Djokovic, whom he beat in the Madrid semifinals on Saturday.

Alcaraz, 19, has often elicited comparisons with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for most of his young career. He has even drawn the odd comparison with Djokovic even though he plays a more aggressive brand of tennis than the Serb.

TENNIS @Tennis



beat Novak Djokovic in a much-anticipated first meeting at the



From



tennis.com/news/articles/… “Both of us played an incredible match” @alcarazcarlos03 beat Novak Djokovic in a much-anticipated first meeting at the #MMOpen . The 19-year-old did what veterans champions do: He got better—rather than tighter—when it mattered most.From @SteveTignor “Both of us played an incredible match”@alcarazcarlos03 beat Novak Djokovic in a much-anticipated first meeting at the #MMOpen. The 19-year-old did what veterans champions do: He got better—rather than tighter—when it mattered most. From @SteveTignor:tennis.com/news/articles/…

During a recent interview with Heraldo, Navratilova said that despite his impressive rapid growth, Alcaraz has room for development. She also highlighted how Alcaraz has a great coach in Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former World No. 1 and Roland Garros winner.

"He is still growing, and he has a great coach," said Navratilova.

The American praised Alcaraz for his play off both wings and his raw power. She reckons the teenager can strike winners from uncomfortable positions due to his sheer racquet-head speed.

"He not only has a good forehand, it's his whole game," she added. "His backhand is very good. With the right of him and the speed as he hits the ball, even when he's not in a good position, he can make you a winner."

Navratilova added that she has never seen a player with as much power as the 18-year-old. She reckons Alcaraz could be as good as Djokovic but with more power than the Serb, saying:

"He has much more power than anyone I've ever seen. I think he can be the next Djokovic but with more power. That's a pretty scary thought (laughs)."

"At the end of good victories, you also have to enjoy them" - Carlos Alcaraz after beating Novak Djokovic in Madrid SF

The players hug after their match at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz became the first player to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in a claycourt tournament. He beat Nadal in the last eight before edging out the Serb in another thriller on Saturday.

During his post-match press conference, he was asked if he would find time to enjoy the victories, as they happened on consecutive days. The Spaniard said that it's important to enjoy such 'good victories', adding:

"Well, yeah, of course. At the end of good victories, you also have to enjoy them. You know, not to lose the feet on the ground, but you have to enjoy them."

Carlos Alcaraz added that he would enjoy his win over the World No. 1 with his team and family, saying:

"After today's match, well, of course with my team, with my family, well, we are going to have a great time to enjoy, to enjoy the moment, but I think that tomorrow I'm going to play a final of a really big tournament, and tonight I'm going to be very focused to be able to recover and to be as best as possible for tomorrow's match."

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen C H A M P I O N







@atptour | @ATPTour_ES | #MMOPEN C H A M P I O N @alcarazcarlos03 claims his second ATP Masters 1000 and becomes the player with the most titles this season (4). 🏆 C H A M P I O N 🏆🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 claims his second ATP Masters 1000 and becomes the player with the most titles this season (4).@atptour | @ATPTour_ES | #MMOPEN https://t.co/0dpjhp0FcV

Alcaraz would beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the Madrid final on Sunday to win a tour-leading fourth title of the year.

Edited by Bhargav