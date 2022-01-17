"I think that the court's decision is scandalous. I am disappointed" - Serbian PM Ana Brnabic on Novak Djokovic's deportation

While speaking with reporters in Belgrade, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke extensively about Novak Djokovic's visa cancelation order. She highlighted that she was "disappointed" with the Federal Court's verdict.

Taking a dig at Australia's legal system, Brnabic also claimed that the court's decision was "scandalous."

A three-judge panel upheld Novak Djokovic's visa revocation order on Sunday. The court ruled that the Serb will face deportation and will hence not be able to feature at the Australian Open. The 34-year-old's visa was canceled by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke after exercising his special powers on Friday.

During the interaction, Brnabic opined that Djokovic's verdict showed how the law is "not functioning" in some countries (Australia). She added that she "can hardly wait to see" the 20-time Grand Slam champion back in Serbia.

"I think that the court's decision is scandalous. I am disappointed...I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning, or better to say not functioning, in some other countries. In any case, I can hardly wait to see Novak Djokovic in our own country, in Serbia," said Brnabic.

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Djokovic's family and Serbian Sports Minister Vanja Udovicic also expressed their disappointment with the court's ruling.

While the family was stunned by the verdict, Udovicic said the court's decision was full of "shame, absurdity, and hypocrisy."

"Despite the scandalous behavior towards Novak, we believed that the sport would win," stated the family in a joint statement.

Translated from Serbian, statement was published on A statement from Djokovic’s family on Novak.Translated from Serbian, statement was published on telegraf.rs A statement from Djokovic’s family on Novak. Translated from Serbian, statement was published on telegraf.rs. https://t.co/QUfzTKSVgS

"Everything else is nonsense and shame, absurdity and hypocrisy! Legend, pride of Serbia, we are with you," mentioned the Sports Minister.

Australian PM Scott Morrison welcomes decision to deport Novak Djokovic

Soon after the verdict was delivered, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a statement welcoming the court's decision. Morrison claimed it would keep Australia's borders "strong" and its citizens "safe."

"Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law," he says. PM Scott Morrison has weighed in on the court's ruling re: Djokovic's visa cancellation."Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law," he says. @SBSNews PM Scott Morrison has weighed in on the court's ruling re: Djokovic's visa cancellation."Strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life as is the rule of law," he says. @SBSNews https://t.co/jncnW65VAJ

"This cancelation decision was made on health, safety and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so. I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe...Our Government has always understood this and has been prepared to take the decisions and actions necessary to protect the integrity of our borders," said Morrison.

Immigration Minister Hawke also issued a statement welcoming the Federal Court's ruling.

I can confirm that Mr Djokovic has now departed Australia. I welcome today’s unanimous decision by the Full Federal Court of Australia, upholding my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa in the public interest. I can confirm that Mr Djokovic has now departed Australia. https://t.co/8CapwFeDCS

"I welcome today’s unanimous decision by the Full Federal Court of Australia, upholding my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa in the public interest..." wrote Hawke.

Following the court's ruling, Novak Djokovic will miss the Australian Open for the first time since 2004, a Grand Slam he has won a record nine times.

