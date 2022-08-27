"I think defending a title is something the press makes up" - Emma Raducanu ahead of 2022 US Open

Emma Raducanu has returned to New York exactly 12 months after a fairytale run that saw her lift a maiden Grand Slam trophy as a qualifier. But unlike the 2021 US Open, the youngster, now the defending champion, has a spotlight trailing her from the get-go.

Raducanu, the 11th seed at this year's tournament, will have a target on her back as the defending champion — for the press that is, as per the Brit's own admission.

Responding to questions about feeling the pressure of having to defend her crown during the pre-tournament press conference, the teenager said the entire concept of a "defending champion", for her, was something that the press invented.

The youngster went on to say that the people asking her questions about pressure and ranking points, in fact, looked more concerned about those things than her. The Brit said she was looking at this year's US Open as just another tournament and would take things one match at a time.

"I think you guys are thinking probably more about pressure and ranking than me. I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up," Emma Raducanu said.

"I'm just taking it one match at a time. Like, every single player is very capable in this draw. I just focus on what I'm doing, my own trajectory. As I said last year, I'm just going to do things my way," she added.

Raducanu did, however, reminisce over the summit clash from a year ago, saying she was very nervous coming to the venue that day. Upon stepping out of the car, however, the Brit said that she promised herself to "fake" a confident outlook — a trick that worked well for her.

"Obviously the first thing that you sort of see is, like, when you get out the car here, walking into the gate, the last memory I have of it is, like, before the final that morning. I felt so sick on the car here. I felt so carsick. I just blamed it on being carsick. But I think I was a bit nervous, too," Raducanu said.

"The whole car journey, my head was in my hands. I was, like, What's going on? As soon as I got out of the car, I just promised myself, Look, you just fake it, do whatever you can, and it worked well that day," she continued.

"I think that today, the practice, I had, a few small things" - Emma Raducanu on dealing with blisters at US Open practice

Emma Raducanu hitting the practice courts ahead of the 2022 US Open.

Emma Raducanu was recently spotted hitting the practice courts at the Billie Jean King National Center ahead of the 2022 US Open.

Upon being asked about her initial practice session in New York, Raducanu revealed that she was bothered by a couple of blisters and a "niggle" here and there. She, however, was quick to add that none of the issues were causing her too much worry at this point.

"I think that today, I mean, the practice, I had, like, a few small things. Got a couple blisters, a bit of a niggle here and there. It's just one of those weird days where you feel a bit like nothing... I don't know. You just feel a bit out of it," Raducanu said, adding, "Can't really explain myself. To be honest. I'm sure everyone in this room has probably had a day like that. Yeah, it is what it is."

Emma Raducanu will begin her US Open campaign against a tricky first-round opponent in the form of Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh