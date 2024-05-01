"I don't think it's fair" - Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez counters sexism complaints from Ons Jabeur

Madrid Open tournament director Feliciano Lopez has responded to Ons Jabeur's comment that women players have faced discriminatory treatment at the event.

The Madrid Open was hit with an early controversy after Australian doubles star Ellen Perez revealed that women's doubles players were not allowed to practice on the on-site courts between 9 am and 5 pm. Instead, they were allotted practice courts off-site, which were in vastly different conditions from the court where the tournament was to be played.

In light of this revelation, Tunisian star Ons Jabeur touched upon the treatment of women athletes in general and expressed her disappointment at the indifferent reception of WTA players at the Madrid Open and other European tournaments.

After her fourth-round win, Jabeur called upon the tournament in Madrid and Rome to treat women players with more respect. The 29-year-old also lamented the lack of coverage for women's matches.

"I feel like we have a long way, especially here in Madrid and in Rome - in Europe in general. I feel they need to respect women more and they need to respect how we are playing," she said in her post-match press conference at the Madrid Open.

"I really enjoy watching women’s tennis, enjoy watching women’s sports in general. I think we deserve better. It's not like we are not doing any effort and we are asking for more than what we deserve, for sure," she added.

Madrid Open tournament director and former ATP star Feliciano Lopez was asked about his thoughts on Jabeur's comments and criticism of sexist treatment towards female players. The Spaniard agreed that there were a few incidents last year that were regrettable but claimed that the management has learned from its mistakes.

Lopez mentioned that the Madrid Open was the first tournament to award ATP and WTA winners the same prize money and insisted that it is not fair that accusations like the ones mentioned above are levied against the event.

"Yeah, I think we did a few things last year that, I mean, shouldn't happen. I have to say and we learn from our mistakes, but I have to say that we were the first tournament to pay the same price money to women and men and so I don't think it's very fair for someone to think that we are not men and women equally, so we're doing a great job, I think in that matter," Lopez said.

"So I understand, you know, the frustration of certain things because there's a lot of things that can happen and doing the tournament with, you know, transportation with practice sessions. So we try to be equal to be fair every time. So I think we have to go on and, and I try to be fair to everyone," he continued.

Feliciano Lopez looked back at the women's doubles final controversy at the Madrid Open 2023

Azarenka and Haddad Maia at 2023 Madrid Open

Feliciano Lopez also pondered on the incident during last year's women's doubles final and apologized for what happened that day. Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the 2023 Madrid Open women's doubles final.

After their match, the four finalists were not allowed to address the crowd at the stadium, in a break from traditional speeches from winners and runners-up. All four players were surprised by the incident. Lopez said that tournament organizers have since consulted with WTA and ATP players about how they can improve the event and have moved on.

"Last year, I have to accept that there is things that, for example, that the issue with the doubles finals. We apologise and, and we move on and everyone's happy. We have meetings with WTA players, ATP players always willing to help, and think this is the most important thing that we can move on. And, there's a lot of things that we can still do in the future," Lopez said.