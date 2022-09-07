"I think Federer's on-the-court style is pretty clean"- Nick Kyrgios and others on their greatest tennis fashion icon

Tennis legend Roger Federer was last seen on the court at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Despite that, his fashion style is still fresh in many people's minds, including Nick Kyrgios.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of ATP, several players were asked who they thought was the greatest tennis fashion icon in a video posted by ATP Tour Espanol on Twitter.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has picked the 20-time Grand Slam winner as his top pick for his fashion sense over the years.

"I think Federer's on-the-court style is pretty clean," Kyrgios said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime looked back fondly at outfits from the 1990s and picked American Andre Agassi as his fashion icon in the world of tennis.

"From the past, I really like Andre Agassi," he said.

French star Gael Monfils, a visible fan of Arthur Ashe's iconic hairstyle, had him as his pick.

"Arthur Ashe, you know with his afro," Monfils said.

Norwegian tennis professional Casper Ruud also followed in the footsteps of Auger-Aliassime as he also had Andre Agassi as his fashion icon.

"Obviously, Andre Agassi has some crazy outfits," Ruud said.

Hubert Hurkacz shared similar thoughts of picking Federer along with German Bjorn Borg as his fashion icon. Co-incidentally, Federer's last ATP match was a loss to Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2021.

"Probably like Bjorn Borg, I would say and Roger, always pretty clean," Hurkacz said."

"It's like you get better, you get worse, then at a Grand Slam none of it matters; you either win or lose" - Nick Kyrgios after QF loss at US Open

2022 US Open - Day 9

Nick Kyrgios reflected on his quarterfinal loss at the hands of Karen Khachanov at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. Kyrgios, fresh from beating top seed Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the Major, lost 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 to the Russian.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Australian was visibly upset at his performance and said how performing at other tournaments doesn't matter when you don't do well at Grand Slams.

"Honestly I don't even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it's just like no other tournament really matters," he said.

Kyrgios also added that most people focus on Grand Slam events and that it doesn't matter if a player plays one of the best matches of the tournament as they have lost.

It's like you get better, you get worse, then at a Grand Slam none of it matters," he said. "You either win or lose. People don't really care if you got better on the day or you lost 4 in the fifth or played one of the best matches of the tournament. You lost, so..."

Kyrgios continued by saying that winning at other tournaments doesn't matter when it comes to Grand Slams. He added by saying that people remember them because of their Grand Slam results.

"That's all people remember at a Grand Slam, whether you win or you lose. I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by," Kyrgios said.

