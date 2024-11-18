"I think she gets tired of me" - Serena Williams reveals her endearing letter-writing tradition for daughter Olympia whenever she has to travel

Serena Williams has revealed that she endearingly pens letters for her daughter Olympia whenever she has to spend time away from home. The former World No. 1 and 23-time Major champion also suggested hilariously that the habit may even put off her daughter.

Olympia is Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian's first child, with the power couple having welcomed their daughter to the world back in September 2017. At the time, Williams and Ohanian were unmarried, but they soon got hitched just over two months later, at a gala New Orleans wedding. In 2023, the couple became parents for a second time, with another daughter, Adira River, blessing their lives.

Recently, Serena Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to lay bare her habit of writing letters for Olympia before traveling and placing them across various locations of their residence. Williams' X post also featured a brief video featuring the former World No. 1 penning a handful of letters.

"If I ever have to go out of town I make sure I write a lot of letters for Olympia to find. Under her bed, in her classroom, in her backpack, at dinner, at breakfast," Williams wrote.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner went on to hilariously suggest that the habit may not be particularly appreciated by Olympia.

"I think ultimately she gets tired of me," Williams added.

Williams and Ohanian recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of their wedding. To make the special occasion memorable, the power couple took their two daughters along with them to the place where they got married.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian revisited their grand New Orleans wedding venue with their daughters on the occasion of their seventh anniversary

Serena Williams (L), Olympia Ohanian (center), and Alexis Ohanian (R) (Source: Getty)

New Orleans' Contemporary Arts Center played host to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's gala wedding in 2017. Recently, to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their wedding, the pair headed back to the venue. They had daughters Olympia and Adira River for company too. Ohanian later took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post, expressing his love for Williams and their two daughters.

"7 years ago today, we got married here. Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary 🎉 Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we've ever met. You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," Ohanian wrote.

Williams herself also shared an appreciation post on Instagram dedicated to Ohanian. The former World No. 1 gave the Reddit co-founder the "best dad" tag and also thanked him for organizing a costume party earlier this month.

