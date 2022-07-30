"I think we're getting closer to them; It was they who helped all of us raise the level of the game and reach a new level" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on the competition with Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed confidence regarding the coming of age of tennis' 'Next Gen' to win Grand Slam titles and end the dominance of the 'Big 3' comprising Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer. At the same time, the Greek star admitted that the level of tennis shown by the Big 3 over the years has motivated the Next Gen to raise their own level to match the three greats.

Since Dominic Thiem's 2020 US Open victory, two members of the Big 3, Djokovic and Nadal, have won six of the seven Grand Slam tournaments played. The only Slam not won by either of them was the 2021 US Open, where Daniil Medvedev won his maiden Grand Slam title.

Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open this year before Djokovic won Wimbledon just three weeks ago. While the Big 3 dominance is still quite prevalent, Tsitsipas believes the likes of Alexander Zverev, Medvedev, and himself, among others, will soon regularly win more big titles.

"I think we're getting closer to them. Of course, they were the best generation of players in history, so it was not easy to make a breakthrough," Stefanos Tsitsipas said during a recent interview with Gotennis.

Having said that, he expressed that they have learned from the Big 3 and have taken their own games to a new level.

"But it was they who helped all of us raise the level of the game and reach a new level," the 23-year-old continued.

Since the start of 2021, the Next Gen has shown glimpses of regularly challenging the likes of Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer for the big titles. Tsitsipas reached the 2021 French Open final and won two Masters 1000 titles, both in Monte-Carlo.

Medvedev won the Toronto Masters last season and reached the 2022 Australian Open final to go along with his 2021 US Open triumph. Meanwhile, Zverev had a stellar 2021 season, winning two Masters 1000 tournaments (Madrid and Cincinnati) and the ATP Finals, as well as the Tokyo Olympics Gold medal.

While he believes the younger generation will soon take charge, the Greek player is aware of the huge challenge posed by Djokovic and Nadal.

"Novak is one of the leaders. Nadal is back and taking titles again. Of course they can win," Tsitsipas added.

"Sinner and Alcaraz are ahead of the rest" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on upcoming challengers for big titles

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2021 US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is just 23-years-old but he has been among the strongest contenders for the biggest titles on the ATP tour for a few years now. Meanwhile, a few more rising stars have joined the Next Gen, particularly since last season.

Tsitsipas believes there is a lot of depth in talent on the men's tennis circuit, and termed Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the leaders of the upcoming generation.

"In my opinion, Sinner and Alcaraz are ahead of the rest, but there are many young and dangerous players on the Tour. Tennis has a great future," Tsitsipas said.

The 23-year-old already has nine ATP titles to his name. While he is always gunning for more glory, the World No. 4 is happy with his success so far.

"I'm only 23 years old. In addition, I have always played at major tournaments, where all the top tennis players come, so I don’t think that this is not enough," Tsitsipas stated when asked if he feels having won nine titles so far is not enough.

After a shocking third-round exit at Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas is scheduled to compete directly at the National Bank Open in Toronto, starting August 8th. Going into the 2022 US Open swing, he will aim to atleast match last year's back-to-back semifinal appearances in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Most importantly, he will certainly aim to better his result at the 2021 US Open (third round) and reach the second week of the New York Major for the first time in his career.

