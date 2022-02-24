"I think she is going to be a consistent top-five player, a consistent Grand Slam semi-finalist, maybe win a few more"- Richard Krajicek on Emma Raducanu

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Richard Krajicek showered huge praise on Emma Raducanu. Stating that the Brit will require "a bit of time to settle down" on the WTA tour, Krajicek predicted that Raducanu will be a "consistent top-five WTA player," who will make it to the semi-finals at almost every Grand Slam on regular occasions.

Mentioning that Emma Raducanu still has many years ahead of herself, Krajicek also claimed that once the Brit gets going on tour, she will raise the level of her ambitions, and will dream of becoming the World No. 1 player and winning more Majors.

Tennis365 @tennis365com tennis365.com/wta-tour/emma-… Exclusive - We speak to a former Wimbledon champion about what comes next for US Open champion Emma Raducanu @RealKevinPalmer Exclusive - We speak to a former Wimbledon champion about what comes next for US Open champion Emma Raducanu @RealKevinPalmer tennis365.com/wta-tour/emma-…

“I think she is going to be a consistent top-five player, a consistent Grand Slam semi-finalist, maybe win a few more. She has so many years ahead of her and I think it will take a bit of time to settle down, but once she gets going again, and I think she wants to be a top-five player, become No. 1, win a Grand Slam," said Krajicek.

Krajicek also spoke about Raducanu's performance at Wimbledon last year, where she reached the fourth round before retiring against Ajla Tomljanovic. He stressed that her game in London proved that she could manage to get similar results in the future as well.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



reflects on a magical 2021 and the Wimbledon experience "It was adrenaline like I've never felt before!" @EmmaRaducanu reflects on a magical 2021 and the Wimbledon experience "It was adrenaline like I've never felt before!"@EmmaRaducanu reflects on a magical 2021 and the Wimbledon experience https://t.co/P7suwWhNyb

“She showed also at Wimbledon last year that she is going to have this kind of result or close to it in the near future, so I think this is very good for the popularity of the game," added the 50-year-old.

However, Raducanu hasn't been playing well lately, with a poor win-loss record of 4-6 since she won her first Major in New York. She recently suffered a leg injury during her first-round match against Daria Saville at the Mexican Open 2022 on Wednesday, forcing her to withdraw from the tournament.

José Morgado @josemorgado Emma Raducanu, who was two points away from the 2nd round when she lead Daria Saville 7-5, 5-3 *30-15, retires down 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3* to the Australian in Guadalajara, after 3h30.



Tough. Emma Raducanu, who was two points away from the 2nd round when she lead Daria Saville 7-5, 5-3 *30-15, retires down 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3* to the Australian in Guadalajara, after 3h30.Tough.

Richard Krajicek calls Emma Raducanu's US Open glory "fantastic," claims she was "totally in control and dominating"

Emma Raducanu at the US Open 2021

In the same interview, Krajicek claimed that the Brit "achieved something amazing" at 2021 US Open. Although he hopes Raducanu will win more Majors, the 50-year-old highlighted that it would be great if she finishes with one Grand Slam title like him.

Additionally, he called her US Open victory "fantastic," the former Dutch player emphasized that the 19-year-old was able to dominate the Grand Slam despite beginning as a qualifier. Interestingly, Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever win a Major in the Open Era and she did so without dropping a set.

ESPN @espn



Two unseeded teenagers making history

#TheresNoPlaceLikeSports Nobody expected to see 18-year-old Emma Raducanu and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open women’s final.Two unseeded teenagers making history Nobody expected to see 18-year-old Emma Raducanu and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open women’s final. Two unseeded teenagers making history 👏#TheresNoPlaceLikeSports https://t.co/2LRPIKxTAR

“Of course, this [her US Open 2021 victory] might not happen, but she has achieved something amazing. There I speak from experience. I won one Grand Slam and maybe I had chances to win more, but even when you are 50-years-old like me, it is great to have won a Grand Slam," mentioned the former Wimbledon champion.

“It was fantastic, I loved it, it was so great. Coming through qualifying and winning the tournament, totally in control and dominating almost, I thought it was really good. Logically, maybe she is struggling a bit now, but she needs a little time to settle down and get used to her status as a Grand Slam champion," concluded Krajicek.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo 18-year old Emma Raducanu wins the 2021 US Open. She is the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era (since 1968).



Raducanu is the youngest women's major champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. 18-year old Emma Raducanu wins the 2021 US Open. She is the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era (since 1968).Raducanu is the youngest women's major champion since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. https://t.co/Zl9yWG2Y0x

While Emma Raducanu has entered the draw at the Monterrey Open next week, she might skip the tournament following her leg injury.

