I'd be more than happy to chat with Emma Raducanu and give her advice on her injury if she asks for it: Andy Murray

Andy Murray said that he would be willing to chat with Emma Raducanu regarding how to cope as she recovers from her recent injury.

The World No. 12 retired during her first-round match against Daria Saville at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara due to a leg injury. The two players were involved in a thrilling contest and despite the match ending prematurely due to Raducanu's retirement, it remains the longest match of the year on the WTA tour.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



It was her first competitive match since the Australian Open.



Read



#BBCTennis Emma Raducanu retired with a hip injury in the opening round of the Guadalajara Open.It was her first competitive match since the Australian Open.Read Emma Raducanu retired with a hip injury in the opening round of the Guadalajara Open.It was her first competitive match since the Australian Open.Read 👇#BBCTennis

The Brit, who was the tournament's top seed, started well and took the opening set 7-5. She was 5-3 up in the second set and was only two points away from victory. However, Saville fought back and took the second set via a tiebreak.

The Australian went 4-3 up in the third set before the reigning US Open champion retired due to a leg injury.

During his press conference after losing to Jannik Sinner in Dubai, Murray was asked whether he would give Raducanu any advice on how she could cope in the transitional period. The former World No. 1 said that while he isn't the right person to give advice regarding that, he would be willing to chat with her if she contacted him.

"Not really, to be honest, no. I don't think that I'm necessarily the right person to be giving advice on those things. She has her team that she's working with, that she will trust to help her through those moments," Murray said.

"Yeah, if she wanted to know my advice, I'm sure she would message or speak to me and contact me, and I'd be more than happy to chat, but I'm not just going to dish out advice on that."

Emma Raducanu has won only one match in 2022

Raducanu was eliminated in the second round of this year's Australian Open

Raducanu was arguably the surprise package of last year as she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era. However, the teenager has not had a particularly good start to 2022.

She started the year at the Sydney International and was eliminated in the first round after a crushing defeat to Elena Rybakina. The Brit won her first-round match at the Australian Open against Sloane Stephens but was eliminated in the next round after losing to Danka Kovinic.

The 19-year-old has won only one out of three matches in 2022. However, she is still ranked 12 in the world.

The US Open champion is slated to play in the Monterrey Open, which starts next Monday. However, her participation is doubtful given her recent injury.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan