"I think you got a little confused when you said I didn’t want to coach Serena Williams... wrong coach!"- Rick Macci refutes John McEnroe's claims

Rick Macci, a well-known tennis coach, recently refuted John McEnroe's assertions that he didn't want to coach Serena Williams.

The Williams sisters were coached by Rick Macci early on in their childhood. The legendary coach, who has also mentored players like Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, and Mary Pierce, recently tweeted in response to tennis great John McEnroe's statement that he didn't want to coach the 23-time Grand Slam champion, claiming that McEnroe used the wrong coach's name and mistook him for Paul Cohen.

"@JohnMcEnroe I think you got a little confused when you said I didn’t want to coach Serena… wrong coach! That was Paul Cohen, according to your own source King Richard Movie," Macci wrote.

Rick Macci @RickMacci @JohnMcEnroe I think you got a little confused when you said I didn’t want to coach Serena… wrong coach! That was Paul Cohen, according to your own source King Richard Movie @JohnMcEnroe I think you got a little confused when you said I didn’t want to coach Serena… wrong coach! That was Paul Cohen, according to your own source King Richard Movie

As shown in the biographical drama "King Richards," which tells the story of the Williams sisters, their father, Richard Williams, enlisted the assistance of coach Paul Cohen.

However, only one of the sisters was given a complimentary coaching session by Cohen. As a result, Venus got to train but Serena was forced to remain at home. It appears that McEnroe mistook Cohen for Macci and made the wrong remark.

"I'm just happy for her because she's making the decision and she's doing it on her terms" - Rick Macci on Serena Williams' impending retirement

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams announced her retirement wishes after the conclusion of the US Open via a first-person essay in Vogue magazine.

Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” vogue.cm/g773XK3 https://t.co/YtGtcc18a9

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Macci said that Serena Williams' choice to retire from the sport did not surprise him as she "has a lot of things going on", adding that he was happy she could make the decision on her own terms.

"It doesn't surprise me. Listen, she's doing this on her terms. She has a lot of things going on. I'm just happy for her because she's making the decision and she's doing it on her terms," Macci said.

The American tennis coach, who has trained five No. 1 ranked players, said that he really likes that the 40-year-old's journey is about to end at the US Open, where she won her first Grand Slam tournament in 1999. He also remarked that expects her to leave on a high note at the year's last Major.

"What I really like it's gonna end at the U.S. Open," he said, adding, "That's where she won her first Grand Slam and people in New York love it. I think it's gonna be a must-see TV and knowing Serena, she's gonna go out with a bang."

With a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic on Monday, Serena Williams breezed into the second round of the US Open. The American will now face second seed Anett Kontaveitt to take one step ahead towards lifting her 24th Grand Slam singles title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan