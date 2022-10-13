“I think he’s a better tennis player” – Tennis presenter Brad Falkner hails Novak Djokovic as more prolific than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the GOAT debate continues

Tennis presenter Brad Falkner recently voiced his opinion about Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer on the Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis podcast. Falkner firmly stated that Novak Djokovic is a better tennis player than Federer and Nadal while pointing out his greater statistical record.

“The numbers don’t lie. So, a fair shake, statistically, I think he’s done really well. He has one less major than (Rafael Nadal) but otherwise, I think statistically he has nothing to worry about. I think he’s a better tennis player,” he said.

He admitted that Djokovic time and again received the short end of the stick in comparison to the superior rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He compared the situation to that between the musical band “Beatles” and mentioned Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert’s popularity against that of Tracy Austin.

“I think it’s too bad. I think that it’s impossible, cause essentially, you’ve got, it’s like Lennon and McCartney, that George Harrison was equally as talented; but it was always John (Lennon) and Paul (McCartney). I think the same could be said with Roger and Rafa; Djokovic is more prolific; but the media and the fans, they grew up with more Roger-Rafa” he opined, adding, “Novak didn’t get on the board till much later. So that was already the established rivalry. It would have been as if Tracy with Martina and Chrissie, if she didn’t get injured.”

“He will outlast Rafael Nadal” – Brad Falkner on Novak Djokovic’s future and fan support

The presenter believes Djokovic-Alcaraz rivalry would be one to watch in the coming years

Brad Falkner, who previously worked for the Tennis Channel, voiced with certainty that Novak Djokovic was set to have a career longer than that of Rafael Nadal.

“I completely agree that he will outlast Rafa. He’s a year younger. That actually, it might be a little significant, cause maybe Novak only plays two years longer than Rafa when Rafa hangs it up, so he’s got that going for him,” he noted.

He also said that he hoped Novak Djokovic would soon start getting more support from fans after Roger Federer’s retirement and believed that Rafael Nadal would be next in line. The presenter deemed the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to be one to watch in the coming years.

“They’ll love to see the veteran especially against a guy like Carlos Alcaraz, who basically is like a Novak in the sense that he can do it all. Everyone’s like, he has no weakness. And he’s young, so that’ll be fun and they’ll love it! They’ll love the Carlos-Novak rivalry. I hope so, cause that’s what I think they’re getting,” he remarked.

Poll : Is Novak Djokovic the Greatest Of All Time? Yes No 0 votes