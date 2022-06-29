"I don't think I can be considered a close contact of Matteo when we were training outdoors, but anything can happen" - Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon 1R win

Rafael Nadal has said after his Wimbledon first-round win that he was not in close contact of Matteo Berrettini, who pulled out of the tournament after contracting COVID-19.

Playing his first competitive match on grass in three years, Nadal looked in control, taking a two-set lead against Francisco Cerundolo. However, the Argentine fought back by taking the third set and almost taking a double break in the fourth. To his credit, though, Nadal regrouped to take the last four games to move into the next round.

Following his victory, Nadal said in his press conference that he was happy to raise his level when it mattered most against an opponent who served well and hit well from both flanks.

"It was difficult, and I expected it to be after three years without competing on grass," said Nadal. "I think Cerundolo played a great game; he served well; he hit well both forehand and backhand. ... I had to raise my level on the final stretch, and that is what gives me the opportunity to continue in the tournament."

The interaction soon proceeded to Nadal being a possible close contact of Berrettini, as the two players had practised outdoors before the tournament commenced. Nadal, however, dismissed the notion while hoping that Berrettini would make a quick recovery.

"I don't think I can be considered a close contact of Matteo when we were training outdoors, but anything can happen," said the Spaniard. "At the moment I feel good, and the main thing is that I am very sorry for the situation for him. I just hope he recovers as soon as possible."

Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon winner, said that he's aware of the tournament rules, which state that PCR tests are optional. However, a player must leave the tournament if they test positive.

Continuing on Berrettini, the 36-year-old said that the Italian was sick for a few days.

"Matteo had been sick for a couple of days, and what I know is that it's up to you if you want to take a test. If it's positive, you're out. We can discuss the rules as many times as we want, but those are the ones, and we must follow them, because if not, the world would be a disaster," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal will take on Ricardas Berankis on Thursday for a place in the third round.

