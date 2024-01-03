"I think I'll be okay" - Novak Djokovic allays injury fears for Australian Open despite shock loss at United Cup

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss at the 2024 United Cup on Wednesday, losing in straight sets to Australia's Alex de Minaur in a match that also raised concerns for the Serb's fitness ahead of the Australian Open.

Midway through the 4-6, 4-6 defeat, the World No. 1 had issues with his wrist, and had to call for the on-court physio to attend to the matter. Naturally, he was asked at his press conference afterwards if he was worried about the ramifications the injury has for his title defense at the Australian Open later this month.

Djokovic, however, answered in the negative, opining that he firmly believes he will be okay in Melbourne.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was quick to credit De Minaur on the victory, remarking that he did not want to spend too much time blaming the loss on his own shortcomings and instead praising the Aussie for his display on the night.

"I think I'll be okay, to be honest. You know, it did have quite an impact, you know, particularly on the forehand and serve. Again, I don't want to be spending too much time talking about it and taking away credit, the victory from de Minaur," Djokovic said.

"I mean, he was just very solid, as he always is. Congrats to him, to Australian team, and, you know, it is what it is for us. I guess we move on, and for me, with my thoughts in Melbourne," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "It's never nice to lose a match but it's not really going to stay with me much"

2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 6

Novak Djokovic also emphasized that he knew he was not going to be at 100% fitness in the opening week of a season, adding that it was not his plan either. It was at the Australian Open where he wanted to operate at his very best, in which context the loss at the United Cup against Alex de Minaur meant very little to him.

"No, not much, to be honest. I knew that probably not going to be at my 100% physically, emotionally, mentally game-wise in the opening week of a season. Neither did I expect that," Djokovic said.

"Neither did I want that, to be honest. It's all a part of the buildup for Australian Open, you know. So that's where I want to perform at my best. So again, it's never nice to lose a match, of course, but, you know, it's not really going to stay with me much," he added.

Following Djokovic's loss, compatriot Natalja Stevanovic lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the women's singles, thereby sending Australia into the semifinals of the tournament.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis