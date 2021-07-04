"I don't think I'm playing because Novak Djokovic is doing well, I'm doing my own thing" - Roger Federer after Wimbledon 3r win

Roger Federer moved into the Wimbledon second week with a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie in the third round on Saturday. After the match, Federer gave his thoughts about arch-rival Novak Djokovic and his incredible season so far.

During his presser Federer was asked to assess Djokovic's season, and was also questioned whether the Serb's dominance was a reason behind his decision to keep playing at 40. The Swiss replied in the negative, claiming that he wasn't playing to keep within touching distance of either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

Federer also stressed that he had his own ambitions and problems to deal with, with the knee injury being one of them.

"I don't think I am playing because he is doing well or he is doing great things or same as Rafa," Roger Federer said. "I think I'm doing my own thing and I have had problems of my own, the knee."

Federer then proceeded to heap praise on Djokovic's triumphs at Melbourne Park and Roland Garros this year. He also claimed that the Serb is the clear and deserving favorite to lift the trophy at Wimbledon this week.

"It's just very, very impressive to see what he's (Novak Djokovic) doing this year," Roger Federer continued. "I mean, like you said, it's gonna be another big one for him in the coming days. There's always danger in the draw, wherever you look but at the same time he has different ways on how to win matches. And he's done incredibly well in Australia now again and also in Paris, where he was exceptional of course."

"He looks like the big favorite here going into whatever round he goes into," Federer added. "He deserves it, he worked extremely hard and he's playing great at the same time too, so he's gonna be tough to beat."

Roger Federer celebrated his win on Saturday with a loud roar accompanied by a fierce fist pump. When asked about his energetic gestures, Federer explained that he had to let his emotions out since he had been calm and composed throughout the match.

The 20-time Major champion also claimed he played a largely spotless match, before pointing out his lapse in the 12th game of the third set. Cameron Norrie broke his serve at that juncture, which allowed the Brit to take the match to the fourth set.

"I thought I was extremely calm throughout the match so you know that's why I saved all the emotions for the very end of the match," Roger Federer said. "It meant a lot to me because I thought I played a really good match throughout except maybe that one game Norrie breaks me. Sure he returned well but it was a bit easy for him to get that break."

"I don't feel there is a difference to the grass per se" - Roger Federer

The grasscourts at Wimbledon this year have been a source of great controversy, with numerous players slipping and falling while playing. Some, like Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino, got injured due to their falls and had to retire midway through their matches.

When probed about the quality of the surface, Roger Federer denied that there was any difference from previous years. He also opined that the cancelation of the tournament in 2020 wouldn't have altered the behavior of the grass.

"I don't think (if the grass is different from past years) so, but I went down sometimes in the past so," Roger Federer said. "It's definitely much, much easier to move now. I don't feel a difference per se. Is there anything to do with there was no tennis last year? I doubt it, so I would think it's the same as always has been in my opinion."

Roger Federer also believes he found his groove on the grass during his win over Cameron Norrie. He claimed that he felt at "peace" during the match against the Brit, and that he was able to dictate the play for most parts.

"I definitely feel like I have gotten my rhythm now at this point, you know," Federer said. "I felt very much at peace out there. Really a tranquility I guess to everything I was doing, where I wanted to serve, how I wanted to win my service games."

