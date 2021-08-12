"I don't think we know how important nature is to our bodies and our lives" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently spoke at length about the need to pay attention to environmental issues. Djokovic believes that we, as a human race, do not do enough to safeguard the needs of the planet.

The Serb has always advocated for the protection of the planet and Mother Nature. Djokovic is a practicing vegan who leads a holistic yet simple life. He also endorses electric cars, which help reduce the carbon footprint in the world.

In a recent interview with Raiffeisen Bank International AG, for whom Djokovic serves as a brand ambassador, the World No. 1 elaborated on the importance of environmental issues in his life.

Djokovic explained the important role that nature plays in the functioning of humanity. The Serb believes that people are not fully aware of the role nature plays in their lives, and as such, should pay more attention to environmental issues in order to help protect the planet.

"Well, to answer your question (how important are environmental issues to you?), I would probably use another question: How important is Nature to us and life itself? And do we really know how important nature is to our bodies and our lives? I don't think we do, so environmental issues are essential," Djokovic said.

"Not just for me, I think it should be essential for everybody else. I mean this is the only planet we got and so we might as well try to take care of it and live in harmony with nature."

The Serb stressed that people will truly understand the importance of environmental issues the day they realize how dependent they are on nature.

"But in order to do that we have to be conscious of our connection with nature and how everything in nature corresponds with our body and our anatomy and everything in our metabolic system," added Djokovic. "And without trees that produce oxygen, without water there is no life."

As such, Djokovic reckons we should be having more conversations about environmental issues to facilitate a better understanding of the importance of nature.

"So I feel we should talk about that more, to raise these issues and questions more, of course it is a process that is ongoing," he added.

"I think with small steps forward, we can make something magical happen in the future" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic admitted that gaining a better understanding of environmental issues will take time. But he firmly believes that taking small steps will make "something magical happen in the future."

"Even though I myself and of course a lot of people would like this transformative phase to be much quicker and that everyone is aware of these issues right now and that we all work together collectively to make it right," Djokovic said.

"But it is not possible, so we have to be patient," the Serb continued. "But I think with the small steps forward we can make something magical happen in the future for all of us."

