"I think the message is sent to the rest of the field, I'm still able to play five sets deep at night" - Novak Djokovic after titanic US Open win 

Novak Djokovic added another five-set classic to his list of titanic Grand Slam match wins on Friday, ousting compatriot Laslo Djere in the all-Serbian third-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Playing under the lights on Arthur Ashe, the former World No. 1 came back from two sets down to prevail 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 for a late-night finish. Speaking to the media during his post-match press conference, Djokovic said the win should have made it clear that he was still willing to fight for every match even if it meant playing five sets deep into the night.

The three-time former US Open winner, however, was quick to add that he would still rather play a straightforward match and was looking to reset going into the next round.

"Well, look, of course winning a match is always better than losing a match," Novak Djokovic said. "It's as simple as that. I think the message is sent to the rest of the field that obviously I'm still able to play five sets deep at night.

"Coming from two sets down always sends a strong message to the future opponents," he continued. "At the same time I'm not really wanting to be in this position, to be honest. I prefer a straight-set win. Hopefully I can get back on that track in the next match."

Speaking of his momentum shift, Djokovic said he started reading his opponent's game better as the match progressed and was able to raise his level at the right moment.

"I feel like I raised my level and was reading his game slightly better in the third, fourth and fifth than I have in the first two sets," Novak Djokovic said. "I think I served well when I needed to, especially in the fifth. It was only one break. He had a break point to come back to the match. It was a nerve-wracking last game."

"Huge credit to him for making me uncomfortable" - Novak Djokovic praises Lasjo Djere after US Open win

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open Tennis.

Novak Djokovic also heaped praise on his opponent Laslo Djere after his US Open win, saying he deserved huge credit for making him feel uncomfortable on court.

The second seed said Djere started off the match well, before adding that it was possibly the best tennis that he has seen his opponent play.

"I think he started off the match very, very good," Novak Djokovic said. "He was far more comfortable than me. I was defending mostly in the first two sets.

"To be honest, I could have and should have played better, on a high level in these two sets," he continued. "But huge credit to him for making me uncomfortable on the court and playing really some of the best tennis I've ever seen him play."

Djokovic went on to wish Djere well for the future, saying that the World No. 38 is destined to climb the ranks if he continues to play at the level that he brought to their third-round encounter.

"Congrats to him. Tough luck to him," the Serb said. "I told him at the net he should keep going because if he's going to continue playing this way, he's only going to work his way up in the rankings."

The second seed will next take on Borna Gojo in his fourth-round encounter at the US Open on Sunday.

