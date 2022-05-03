"I think the Mutua Madrid Open is going to give him a lot of confidence" - Feliciano Lopez on Novak Djokovic

Madrid Masters tournament director Feliciano Lopez thinks Novak Djokovic could have a confidence-boosting run at the Caja Magica this week.

Due to his unvaccinated status, the World No. 1 was not allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open. He was also not allowed entry at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

The Serb reached the quarterfinals during his season debut in Dubai. He was then upset in his tournament opener in Monte Carlo to drop to 2-2 on the year. At his next stop at the Serbia Open in Belgrade, Djokovic got a few more matches under his belt, losing in the final to Andrey Rublev.

With tournaments around the tour easing COVID-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic is all set to compete in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros in the next few weeks.

Ahead of the 34-year-old's first match in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night, Lopez said:

"Djokovic is happy, it seems that the countries are already letting people in again. It is costing him a little because he has played few games and the issue of vaccination has affected his calendar. He loves Madrid and Spain, he has a house in Marbella. I think the Mutua Madrid Open is going to give him a lot of confidence".

Djokovic will open his bid for a fourth Madrid Masters title against Gael Monfils of France.

Novak Djokovic faces tough road to Madrid final

Novak Djokovic will open his campaign for a fourth Madrid title against Gael Monfils. With a dominant 17-0 record against the Frenchman, Djokovic is expected to ease into the next round.

His next opponent could be the dangerous Denis Shapovalov or old foe Andy Murray. Should he beat them, he could set up a possible quarterfinal meeting with up-and-coming Norwegian Casper Ruud.

He has also been drawn in the same half as home favorites Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic could face a tough test of his title credentials in the last four against one of them.

He has never met Alcaraz before, but has lost five of his last six meetings with the 'King of Clay' on the red dirt. However, he did beat the Spaniard in their last meeting in the Roland Garros semifinals last year.

If he survives that round, Djokovic could meet either Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title clash. Having played only eight matches all year, it remains to be seen if the Serb can make consecutive finals in the Spanish capital. He notably won on his last visit to Madrid in 2019.

