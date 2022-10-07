"I don't think he needed a match like this to really prove himself" - When Roger Federer praised Rafael Nadal following 2008 Wimbledon final defeat

Not for nothing is the 2008 Wimbledon final between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer considered the greatest tennis match ever by the majority of experts and fans.

The match had all the elements of a blockbuster show like the rivalry between the top two players, history at Wimbledon, five sets, rain delays, an extraordinary level of tennis, and much more. The Swiss legend had beaten the Spaniard in the finals at SW19 in 2006 and 2007 and was going for his sixth consecutive title in London.

However, the then 22-year-old Mallorcan produced one of the most memorable moments in the sport when he dethroned Federer and established himself further.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, the Swiss maestro lauded the new champion, stating that he had improved tremendously, especially on quicker courts, and that he didn't need a great match like the final to prove himself.

"I think he played well. He was rock solid the way we know him. He's definitely improved his game. But I think since the beginning of the year, he's been playing well and very consistently. He's playing better on the quicker courts. I don't think he really needed a match like this today to really prove himself. He's a great competitor, a great player to play against, and I think he did very well today," Federer said.

Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 to lift his first Wimbledon title and fifth overall Major. The 20-time Grand Slam champion described the loss as the most difficult of his career until then.

"Probably my hardest loss, by far. I mean, it's not much harder than this right now," Roger Federer said.

"What surprised me the most was the emotion I felt the next morning" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Roger Federer's retirement

Roger Federer's career came to an end at the 2022 Laver Cup

On September 15, Roger Federer announced his plans to retire from professional tennis. He had stated that the 2022 Laver Cup would be the final professional tournament of his career.

The Swiss legend played his last match, a doubles contest alongside Rafael Nadal, in London before hanging up his racket. His retirement was one of the most emotional moments in tennis history.

Speaking to the press recently in Kazakhstan, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was part of Team Europe alongside the Swiss maestro, revealed that he was surprised by how emotional and overwhelmed he got by Federer's farewell. The Greek stated that he didn't just cry throughout the night, but also in the morning.

"I spent that whole night crying, this is true. What surprised me the most was the emotion I felt the next morning. You think that downloading at night would be enough, but it was incredible to see myself crying that morning while having breakfast," he said.

"All the beautiful moments that we spent together began to happen to me, that is the most beautiful thing that I take away after sharing with him a moment as special as his retirement. I hope one day I can have a retirement like this," he added.

Poll : 0 votes