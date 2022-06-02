"I think the night session's start time is too late, We tried to modernize the event, but there are adjustments to be made" - Amelie Mauresmo on French Open scheduling controversy

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo stated that the French Open needed some tweaks pertaining to shceduling, adding that was something her and the organizers would discuss at the end of this year's tournament.

She added that scheduling two matches for the night session or moving the start time would help in making the schedule more "fair" for everyone.

"So I feel that next year in order to be able to be more fair to the to the women's player, as well as the to both categories actually," Mauresmo said. "It's it would be good to maybe have the possibility to put two matches, or maybe a women's match and a doubles match."

"I'm in it to try to find a better solution to be fair, to, to everyone," she added. "I also think it's too late [the night session starting time], but, you know, we tried to modernize the events, which was to move forward. And I can see that there are some adjustments to be made, that's for sure. And we're gonna talk about it after the tournament."

Story continues below ad

Mauresmo's comments on scheduling only one women's match for the night sessions at the 2022 French Open have drawn a range of reactions from the tennis fraternity.

Her reasoning that the women's matches had a smaller appeal compared to the men's matches, in particular, drew flak from players including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek—who described it as "disappointing".

Mauresmo, however, has come forward in defense of her comments, saying that some of her words were taken out of context.

Story continues below ad

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, the former Grand Slam champion offered an apology to the players who were hurt by her comments. She was quick to add that she had been an advocate for equal rights all her life both on and off court.

"I think the comments, first of all the comments that I made, I realized we're taking out of the like the wider picture out of the context," Mauremso said. "And I want to say sorry to the players that really felt bad about what I said again."

"I think the people know me who've known me on and off the courts throughout my career throughout everything that I've done," she continued. "They know that I'm a big fighter for equal rights and women's tennis and women in general."

Story continues below ad

The encounter featuring Alize Cornet and Jelena Ostapenko was the only women's match scheduled for the night session.

"I took over this year, but these parts I didn't decide" - Amelie Mauresmo on French Open scheduling

Mauresmo (far right) at the 2022 French Open.

Story continues below ad

During the interview, Mauresmo also elaborated on her earlier comments, saying that with only one match being scheduled for the night sessions, she found it harder to schedule women's matches for the slot given their shorter three-set format.

The Frenchwoman added that the decisions were made thinking that it would be easier for the audience to buy night session tickets for the longer men's matches.

"I have to say concerning the scheduling specifically for the night matches," Mauresmo said. "My say was that because we have a one match, only the ticket holders. I feel that it's really tougher to to schedule a women's match because we have to take into consideration the length."

"I feel that's the fair kind of thing to do for the ticket holder and and in this regard," she continued. "I really want to see if next year... because I took over this year, but these parts I didn't decide."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far