"I don't think Novak Djokovic is ever going to stall and not try to get better"- Former WTA player Jill Craybas

Former American tennis player Jill Craybas is convinced that Novak Djokovic is a horse that never tires and always strives to up his game with every match.

The 36-year-old's impressive tennis game continues to amaze his fans every time he sets foot on the court. Novak Djokovic shrugs off setbacks and always manages to perform better the next time around. A shining example of this was the Cincinnati Open final this year, where he turned the tables on Carlos Alcaraz after their previous showdown at the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Former WTA player Jill Craybas joined host Chris Bowers on an episode of the "ATP Tennis Radio Podcast" to discuss the 2023 US Open Preview. When questioned about the performance of Novak Djokovic in the absence of Federer and Nadal, Jill claimed that the Serb was on fire.

She thinks that "The Big Four", including Andy Murray, have a burning desire to constantly raise the bar, so in her eyes, Novak Djokovic is always raising his game, as he has demonstrated time after time. Apart from that, the Serb also possesses a very distinctive vibe, which rattles and unnerves certain players when they come up against him.

“Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray all those guys have the mindset to always want to get better. I don’t think they ever stop, I think it’s just innate in them to constantly improve and constantly get better, so, for me I think Djokovic is constantly improving. He does so have that aura about him when he goes out and I think there are some guys who just don’t think that they can do it against him, and he’s proven it over and over again but I don’t think Djokovic is ever gonna let’s say stall and not try and get better”, she mentioned.

“Him being back is great”: Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic returning to the 2023 US Open

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 5

Daniil Medvedev spoke during a news conference before the US Open 2023, as Novak Djokovic returns to the year's last slam after a two-year absence. The Russian tennis player thinks Novak Djokovic's return is fantastic. Highlighting his physical fitness, Medvedev stated that he would like to see him play before he retires, which he believes would occur when the 23-time Grand Slam winner is 40-45 years old.

“Oh! Him being back is great. I always said that I want him to play every tournament, especially even at the moment if he seems super young there's going to be a one moment, we don't know when, 45 years old, 40 years old, he’s gonna stop. I mean i think that’s the reality. I don;t think he’s gonna go more than 45 years old or something and so before he stops it’s great to see him play in every tournament”, Medvedev stated.

Daniil Medvedev, recalling their match in the final of the 2021 US Open, which he won in straight sets over Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, stated that he would like to give Djokovic a run for his money before the Serb hangs up his racquet.

“You know out of let’s say all the…probably out of the big three i mean i played rRoger i was not the same as i am right now, but my game matches Novak’s the best and he’s still probably the greatest of all time. So, it’s great that i can give him hard time and same, two years ago I managed to play definitely one of uh..if not the best matches of my life and i want to try to do it again. He’s in another part of the draw so let’s see”, he said.

Novak Djokovic would definitely love to win his 24th Grand Slam by winning the US Open 2023 and adding one more title to his name. Over the years, he has showcased his determination to improve and the 23 Grand Slam titles are a testament to that.

