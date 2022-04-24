"I think Novak Djokovic is finding his form and if he continues this, he's going to be really, really scary in the next few weeks" - Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks is of the opinion that Novak Djokovic is finding his form again and could be "really scary" in the coming weeks.

While speaking to the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, the American spoke about Djokovic's performances at the Serbia Open. The American said that he was beginning to see glimpses of the 2021 season during which the Serb won three successive Grand Slams.

"I'm starting to see the sparks of the Novak of last year because Novak's last year was incredible," Eubanks said. "Novak's year last year was one of the greatest years a tennis player has ever put together, one match short of a Calendar Slam, it's absolutely incredible. But, like you said, the way the year started off, with the way that year started off, he hasn't been playing many matches, just practicing. It's very, very tough to replicate match-play situations in practice."

The World No. 153 stated that Djokovic has been improving with every match this week. The American also pointed out that the Serb produces his best tennis when "his back is against the wall."

"We're seeing a glimpse. I think in the first match, he just had to kind of find a way, just give himself another chance to just keep going," Eubanks said. "That was against Laslo Djere, then against Kecmanovic, we started to see more glimpses. I think Kecmanovic won the first set, Novak, again when his back is against the wall, he produces some of his best tennis and then there were points, probably 5 or 10 instances in that match when we said 'That's Novak!'"

"I think Novak is finding his form and if he contines this, he's going to be really, really scary in the next few weeks," Eubanks concluded.

Novak Djokovic is making his first final appearance of the season

Novak Djokovic reached his first final of the season at the Serbia Open after beating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

First final of the year!



Novak Djokovic reaches Belgrade last rount recovering a set down vs Karen Khachanov 4-6 6-1 6-2

He will face Andrey Rublev in the final, his first top-ten opponent this season. The Russian will be competing in his third final of the season and, barring a scare against Jiri Lehecka in the last 16, has looked comfortable throughout the week.

This will be the second meeting between Djokovic and Rublev, with the Serb winning in straight sets at the ATP Finals last year. The final promises to be an exciting affair, with plenty on the line for both players.

