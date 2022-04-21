"I think for Novak Djokovic, getting through this match is a big win" - Chanda Rubin

Former top-10 player Chanda Rubin believes Novak Djokovic's marathon win over Laslo Djere in the first round of the Serbia Open is beneficial in more ways than one.

According to Rubin, the Serb's win not only acts as a shot in his arm but also provides him with the much-needed chance to get more match practice under his belt.

The World No. 1 needed over three hours to douse the challenge of countryman Djere, eventually prevailing 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4).

Speaking on the Tennis Channel after the Serb's win, Chanda Rubin pointed out how Djokovic has struggled for form, having barely played any tennis all year. He was forced to miss the entire Australian hardcourt swing, Indian Wells Masters, and the Miami Masters due to his unvaccinated status.

As such, the 34-year-old only managed to play four matches ahead of the Serbia Open, out of which he faced defeat in two.

"It's tough for Djokovic - he hasn't had the matches this year, and you kind of thought he'll pick up where he left off. Clearly not," Chanda Rubin said. "He's been struggling with the consistency Djokovic has, and I think even the confidence in big moments - when to go for his shots, when to pull the trigger. You see a little bit of him second-guessing himself."

Rubin firmly believes Djokovic will benefit immensely from this win, even though the duration of the match might leave him fatigued for his next match.

The top seed will face countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the next round.

Rubin added:

"But, I think to get through that match in three sets - gotta little help from his opponent and he'll take it, however you can get it."

"I think for Djokovic, getting through this match is a big win, a big boost for him. It gives him a chance to play another day. Hopefully, physically he'll recover enough, that's always the question when you don't have a lot of matches on the year."

"This is gonna be a tough match coming up for Djokovic, another test, another level of test in Kecmanovic."

"Getting through those tough moments, that's what Novak Djokovic does so well" - Nick Monroe

Former pro Nick Monroe also joined in on the discussion, giving his two cents on Novak Djokovic's win over Laslo Djere. The American stressed how the result of the match was paramount, insisting that fans would care little about the chances missed by the World No. 1's opponent.

Monroe reckons the World No. 1 proved his mettle by getting through the "tough moments."

Monroe said:

"Novak Djokovic was just able to find a way, and again no one cares about how you get the W (win)."

"A lot of people are gonna see the score, he won 7-6 in the third, he got the W. No one's gonna see the short forehands that Djere missed in that second and third set, which would have put him over the line. But again, getting through those tough moments, that's what Novak Djokovic does so well."

