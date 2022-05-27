"I think Novak Djokovic is right in a way" - Daniil Medvedev on the Serb's statement that the PTPA should be involved in the ongoing Wimbledon impasse

Daniil Medvedev is through to the third round of the French Open after cruising past Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Following the 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win, the Russian, who is one of the players at the centre of the volatile and developing Wimbledon situation, aired his views on whether the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) should be involved in efforts to reach an amicable solution.

"What Novak is saying, I think he's right in a way, because I knew a little bit, I'm not in the council, so right now, tennis structure is that the council is the most important. I think it's maybe 8, 10 players, I'm not sure," he said.

Novak Djokovic, who founded the PTPA in 2019 along with Vasek Pospisil, had earlier opined that his organization should have been involved in discussions when it came to stripping Wimbledon of its ranking points.

Over the course of the post-match press conference, Medvedev asserted that disseminating information was a challenge as it was not possible for the few players who were part of the council to explain the situation at length to the rest of their counterparts owing to lack of time.

"They have to, you know, communicate to other players, yeah, about what they are doing," he said.

"I think it's a tricky situation, because if you come and talk to the council players, they are going to be super happy to answer all your questions, but sometimes we as players, we don't have much free time. Same, me, about anybody, we don't have time to come and talk to them."

They also, because they still play tennis, don't have time to come and talk to all of us. They cannot come to 100 players, spend 10 hours per day explaining the situation," he added.

"If I can play Wimbledon, I will be happy to be there with or without points" - Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev in action at Roland Garros

Following the ban on Russian and Belarusian players imposed by the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the World No. 2 said he would be happy to play Wimbledon if allowed to, with or without points.

"You know, my main job is to play tennis, try to get points here as much as I can. Again, I'm gonna repeat again, if I can play Wimbledon, will be happy to be there, even without points. With points, I will be happy to be there and try to get some points. If I cannot play, I'm gonna stay home, practice hard, and try to be better for my next tournaments," said the Russian.

Medvedev revealed that he was unaware if, indeed, the chairman of Wimbledon was arriving in Paris for negotiations with regards to the ongoing controversy.

"It's not an easy question, because in a way, I'm in a situation like you also, because same, you know, for example, I didn't know the chairman of Wimbledon is coming tomorrow," he said. "I don't know which meetings is he gonna have and what he's gonna do, what he's gonna decide, I have no idea."

Medvedev will square off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round in Paris on Saturday.

