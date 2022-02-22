"I did not think it was possible to win a Grand Slam"-Throwback to Roger Federer's speech after winning his first major

Roger Federer said that it wasn't possible for him to win a Grand Slam back when he won his first major in 2003. The Swiss was seeded fourth at Wimbledon 2003 and reached the tournament's quarterfinals following straight-set wins over Lee Hyun-taik, Stefano Koubek, Mardy Fish, and Feliciano Lopez.

Here, he beat Sjeng Schalken to set up a semifinal clash against Andy Roddick. Federer beat the American 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach his maiden Grand Slam Final.

The Swiss was up against the unseeded Mark Philippoussis and beat him in straight sets to win his first major title.

In what ended up being an emotional victory speech, Federer said that he did not think it was possible to win a Grand Slam.

"Thank You, no it's an absolute dream for me coming true, and I was always joking around when I was a boy you know, 'I'm gonna win this', now I have it," Federer said. "It's such a nice trophy and I am just so happy the way I played, and I never thought it was possible to win a Grand Slam."

"A lot of people came from Basel and home, and it's so nice to share this moment and thanks to everybody, it's great," the Swiss said before breaking down into tears.

Federer eventually won 20 Grand Slam titles, seven of them coming at Wimbledon. The 40-year-old last major came in the 2018 Australian Open, where he beat Marin Cilic in the final in five sets.

Roger Federer yet to play a match since Wimbledon

Federer reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year before losing to Hubert Hurkacz. However, this was his last bit of action in 2021 as he missed the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

The 40-year-old did not compete in this year's Australian Open and is yet to provide an update regarding his return to court.

Federer said that he is working on his fitness and that he has the drive to play tennis again.

"The question of [when I can return to action] is better answered maybe by April or May. For now, the drive [to play tennis again] is there. I am really motivated to do my work, what I am allowed to do. I did all the workouts again this morning and I am back in the gym again tomorrow," Federer said

"I am working as hard as I am allowed to, so it is still good times even though it is a bit slow. I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit," Federer said.

