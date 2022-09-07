"I think pretty much every other tournament is a waste of time; you should just show up at a Grand Slam" - Nick Kyrgios after US Open quarterfinal loss

Nick Kyrgios reckons every tournament other than the Grand Slams is a "waste of time" after bowing out of the US Open following his defeat to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Kyrgios was in a rich vein of form entering the Khachanov clash, winning 14 of his 16 matches on the North American hardcourts this summer. However, the 23rd seed made a slow start, dropping the opener. He leveled the proceedings in the following set but fell behind two sets to one.

To his credit, Kyrgios recovered from squandering a break advantage to play a near-perfect tiebreak to force a decider, where an early break would prove to be his undoing. The Australian tried hard to get back on serve, but Khachanov was in no mood to relinquish his advantage as he served out victory to reach his first Major semifinal.

In his post-match press conference, Kyrgios was understandably distraught with his loss, as he had high ambitions in New York after reaching his first Major final at Wimbledon this year.

"Honestly I don't even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it's just like no other tournament really matters," the World No. 25 said.

The Australian added that it is performances, more specifically wins, in Grand Slams that make a player stand out.

"It's like you get better, you get worse, then at a Grand Slam none of it matters. You either win or lose. People don't really care if you got better on the day or you lost 4 in the fifth or played one of the best matches of the tournament," he said.

Kyrgios stated that every non-Major tournament is a "waste of time," adding that fans only remember wins and losses at Grand Slams.

"You lost, so ... That's all people remember at a Grand Slam, whether you win or you lose. I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really. You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by," he said.

"I'm obviously devastated, but all credit to Karen; he played the big points well" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios (left) meets Karen Khachanov at the net.

While disappointed with his loss, Nick Kyrgios commended Karen Khachanov for winning the big points.

Kyrgios' 31 aces on the night were almost matched by Khachanov (30), who came within two points of victory in the fourth set before the Australian forced a decider. Admitting that the Russian served and played the big points well, the Aussie stated that the loss made him feel like he failed at the US Open.

"I'm obviously devastated, but all credit to Karen. He's a fighter. He's a warrior. I thought he served really good today. Honestly probably the best server I played this tournament, to be honest, the way he was hitting his spots under pressure. He just played the big points well," he said.

"I'm just devastated obviously. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now. That's what it feels like," he added.

The Australian is set to return to the top 20 next week following his exploits in New York. Meanwhile, Khachanov will play fifth seed Casper Ruud for a place in his first Grand Slam final. It will be the pair's first clash on the hardcourt following their lone meeting on clay, which the Norwegian won.

