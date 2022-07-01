"I don't think about previous matches or the streak I'm on during a match" - Iga Swiatek after Wimbledon 2R win

Iga Swiatek has said after her Wimbledon second-round win over Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove that she doesn't think about her incredible streak during matches.

Swiatek, 21, is on a roll, having won 37 consecutive matches, including six titles since losing to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai nearly five months ago. The top seed faced a stern test against Kerkhove, dropping only her second set in 15 matches before eventually coming out unscathed.

Following her win over Kerkhove, Swiatek said in her press conference that she strives to stay in the moment. She tries to improve when she's on the court and not dwell on past matches or her incredible streak.

"Honestly, I don't think about previous matches or the streak I'm on during a match," said the 21-year-old. "It's something that doesn't do me any good at the moment. I'm just trying to find out what I have to do to improve. The streak is something that doesn't matter to me right now."

"This tournament is tough, and I'm still looking for my best level here" - Iga Swiatek

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek is undoubtedly the player to beat on the women's tour right now. Many analysts and former players predicted "Swiatek against the field" at Roland Garros, which could be the case at Wimbledon this fortnight too.

However, the 21-year-old, by her own admission, is still discovering her best level on grass despite oozing confidence. The best women's singles player at the moment is still a work in progress on manicured lawn.

She lost in the Wimbledon fourth round to Ons Jabeur last year but is expected to go all the way this time around.

However, Swiatek wishes to take one match at a time as she learns the nuances of playing on grass.

"It's clear that my confidence is building as the season goes on," said Swiatek. "It gets better and better every tournament. I would say that grass is a really difficult surface for me. ... I think you can easily see that maybe I don't play here as efficiently as on other surfaces."

Iga Swiatek will hope to learn quickly as she seeks her first grasscourt title.

"My confidence, is growing, but this tournament is tough, and I'm still looking for my best level here," said the Pole. "I think I would play very well on grass if I had more playing time on this surface. Every year it is only four weeks on tour, I feel that it is not the time to really learn. I see other players learning to do this, so I'm still hopeful."

The top seed will take on Alize Cornet on Saturday for a place in the second week.

