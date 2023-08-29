"I think he would be proud of today" - Christopher Eubanks on Hollywood star Jamie Foxx attending his US Open 1R match

Christopher Eubanks defeated Kwon Soon-woo in the first round of the 2023 US Open in four sets, 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4, paving the way for another lengthy Grand Slam run on Monday (August 28).

Just last month, Eubanks made a significant impact by reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, altering the course of his career in the process.

The 27-year-old delivered a strong performance for the most part, with the exception of a lapse in concentration that saw him drop the third set to love. The American hit 47 winners, including 14 aces, and served at a high percentage. He will, however, want to improve on the 51 unforced errors in the second round.

Christopher Eubanks attended a press conference afterward, where he was asked to comment on Hollywood actor and "good friend" Jamie Foxx attending his match. He responded by saying that Foxx, who is a sports fanatic, would have been proud of his performance.

"Yeah, no, he's a sports fanatic. He loves sports in general. Tennis being one of those sports that he has an affinity towards," Eubanks said.

"Something I didn't really know till I got to meet him and he started name dropping players from the '80s, '70s, players he grew up watching. I know he's a massive sports fan, tennis fan. He's a really, really good friend. I think he'd be proud of today," he added.

"I thought I played relatively well" - Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks pictured at the 2023 US Open - Day 1.

When discussing his performance in the match against Kwon Soon-woo, Christopher Eubanks said that the South Korean is one of the best ball strikers on tour but that he played well when he needed to.

"I mean, I thought I played relatively well," he said. "I felt like I played well in spots, the spots that I needed to play well. Obviously I think Soonwoo is one of the best ball strikers on tour. When he gets in the mode he was in in the third set, it's tough for everybody."

The 27-year-old American was happy to be able to maintain his composure and adapt to the match's rapidly changing course, which enabled him to refocus in the fourth set.

"Kind of able to keep my composure, reset myself a little bit, be able to, like I said, hold serve, allowed that to kind of be a catalyst for me getting some momentum in the fourth. Not very often I get broken three times in one set," Eubanks said.

"When that happened, All right, let's throw that one out the window, start fresh in the fourth. Everything else kind of took care of itself," he added.

Christopher Eubanks will square off against wildcard Benjamin Bonzi in the second round on Wednesday.