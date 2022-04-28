"I think Rafael Nadal's forehand has been been giving him more titles than Roger Federer's volley" - Casper Ruud

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have a very distinct style of play from one another but have achieved similar levels of success in tennis as the duo have 21 and 20 Grand Slams respectively.

Federer is also known for his elegant playstyle, his effortless movement and his smooth technique, while Nadal is known for his brute force, powerful forehand and relentless attitude to win every point, earning him the nickname of the matador (bull).

In an interview ahead of the BMW Open, Casper Ruud was asked to pick between Rafael Nadal's forehand and Roger Federer's volley.

"I think Rafa's forehand has been maybe giving him more titles than Roger's volley. So, I would maybe say Rafa's forehand even though Roger's volley is so perfect in a way," the Norwegian said.

Federer's bread and butter over the years has been his ability to serve and volley as the Swiss maestro has an excellent serve and has incredible touch at the net.

Meanwhile, Nadal has won countless number of points by hitting a heavy cross-court forehand which opens up the court after being set up with his backhand, especially on clay where the surface is a lot slower and aids his topspin-heavy forehand.

"I think he expects to have another chance" - Clarey on Roger Federer's Grand Slam prospects

Federer at 2019 Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer has had three surgeries on his knee over an 18-month span that has halted his ability to play tennis at the highest level. As the 40-year-old mounts another comeback, fans and pundits alike will spectate Federer's chances at winning another Grand Slam.

According to Christopher Clarey, Federer believes he can win another Major after coming so close at 2019 Wimbledon. For reference, the Swiss had two championship points against Novak Djokovic in the final but ended up losing in a deciding-set tie-break at 12-12

"When Roger was last healthy, he was only one point away from winning Wimbledon – one point! I think he expects to have another good chance. Sure, on paper it didn't look bad in 2021, he was in the quarterfinals at the age of 39," Clarey said. Personally, I don't think he'll get any further than before, I think there are too many players in the way. But why should Roger think so?"

Roger Federer has confirmed his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup, which is scheduled to take place towards the end of September and in the Swiss Indoors in October.

