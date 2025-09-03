"I don't think that's realistic" - Nick Kyrgios explain what he loves about Novak Djokovic as he complains about too much camaraderie on tour

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently shared his problem with the modern players in tennis. The former Wimbledon finalist spoke about the lack of healthy competition and rivalry between players as he found that many of them were on good terms with each other.
Kyrgios took the example of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who has both friends and rivals on the tour. During his appearance on Alexander Bublik's new podcast ‘Tea with Bublik,’ the Australian said:
“I think it’s great for the sport, I actually think that’s what the sport is missing to be honest. Everyone loves each other too much and I just don’t think that’s realistic. You know, that’s why I love Novak, because he’s got a lot of following and a lot of people that don’t like him and I think that’s healthy, I don’t think it’s possible to be liked by everyone."
Kyrgios further points out that trash talk should be welcomed in tennis as it shows the real side of any player, and it necessarily doesn't need to be looked at badly. He added:
“I actually think the sport right now needs more of that. I think trash talk is completely healthy, you know it’s competitive. Some of these guys aren’t even my friend, like I don’t really care.
“Like you [Bublik] for instance when you’re playing I watch it and I genuinely want you to do well, like because I like you as a tennis player and I think you’re comfortable in your own skin. But, half these guys I don’t care, like it’s all a journey and I just do it for a bit of a show and ultimately do you think I put more eyes on the sport?”
Nick Kyrgios himself was not a fan of Novak Djokovic in the past, but over time, the relationship has evolved. The Australian is not playing this edition of the US Open.
When Nick Kyrgios could not stand Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic was not the most popular player on the tour. Even when he defeated players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the crowd took its time to accept his greatness. This was also the case with Nick Kyrgios once who in 2019 said Djokovic would never deserve to become the greatest of all time.
“I just feel like he (Djokovic) has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked,” Kyrgios said at the time. “He just wants to be like Roger (Federer). For me personally, I don’t care right now, I’ve come this far, I feel like he just wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him."
The relationship between the two took a turn for the better after Nick Kyrgios supported Djokovic against his ban in the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated. He has come around on the point that the Serbian is indeed one of the greatest players the sport has seen.
