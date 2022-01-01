"I don't think Roger Federer's done favors to any tennis player, the guy played for bloody forever" - John Millman

John Millman recently revealed that he is told to follow the example set by Roger Federer with respect to longevity in tennis. However, Millman believes that Federer -- who will turn 41 this year -- is a freak of nature and not the best metric for comparison.

Millman and Federer have both battled injuries and undergone surgeries in recent years. The Swiss, who is around eight years older than the Australian, is hoping to make one last comeback to the sport after undergoing a third procedure on his knee a few months ago.

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), the 32-year-old Millman said he no longer wishes to take good health "for granted." In the same breath, the Aussie revealed how people often point to Federer's longevity as a way to motivate him potentially.

"At my age, probably this year I have decided not to take it for granted when the body's good," Millman told AAP. "I keep getting told, 'take a look at Roger'."

However, Millman reckons Federer's longevity is impossible to emulate.

"I don't think Roger's done favors to any tennis player," he added. "He's had the injury bugs the last couple of seasons but the guy played for ages, for bloody forever. 10 years ago, if you said guys would still be in their prime at 31, 32, 33, 34, they would have laughed at you."

Millman also cited Andre Agassi's example, highlighting how the American stunned the tennis world by making the 2005 US Open final at 35.

"I remember when (Andre) Agassi was running around at 34 and people thought he was a little bit crazy and then he played the US Open final at 35," Millman continued.

The Aussie surmised that while players like Federer and Agassi have shown that playing at an advanced age is not impossible, the truth is that it is not easy for most players, including himself.

"This is my point. Some of these guys have opened up that door to make it seem the norm, but it doesn't get any easier. That's the reality. Especially with my type of tennis, it's a physical brand of tennis."

Roger Federer and John Millman have faced each other thrice in their 30s

John Millman celebrating his win over Roger Federer at the 2018 US Open

Roger Federer and John Millman have faced each other four times on tour. The first time they played each other was in 2015, when Millman was 25 and Federer was 33. The 20-time Major champion won the match in three sets.

In their next meeting at the 2018 US Open, Millman, in his 30s, stunned a 37-year-old Federer in four sets.

Since then, they have faced each other on two more occasions -- the 2019 Halle Open and the 2020 Australian Open. The Swiss won both matches, the last of which was a five-set thriller that truly tested the then 38-year-old Federer's energy reserves.

Edited by Arvind Sriram