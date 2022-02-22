"I think he starts out as one of the clear favorites to win the Laureus Award for the best athlete of the year"- Boris Becker on Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with RTVE, Boris Becker called Novak Djokovic the "clear favorite" to win the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year award this year for his "incredible" 2021 tennis season. Despite mentioning that the Serb spent some "unfortunate" time in Australia over his vaccine saga, the German belis that it won't be an issue since he won "three of the four Grand Slams."

“Novak had an incredible 2021, winning three of the four Grand Slams, he came very close to completing the Grand Slam at the US Open but lost to Daniil Medvedev. For this reason, I think he starts out as one of the clear favorites to win the Laureus Award for the best athlete of the year, although we all remember how unfortunate his time in Australia was a few weeks ago," said Becker.

Novak Djokovic had one of the best season on 2021, winning three Grand Slams and one Masters title. Despite missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the Serb finished with a win-loss record of 27-1 at the Slams and managed to end the year as the World No. 1 player on a record seventh occasion, surpassing his idol, Pete Sampras.

TENNIS @Tennis Tying Roger & Rafa with 20 major titles

Record for most weeks atop ATP rankings

Historic seventh year-end No. 1 finish



A groundbreaking 2021 by @djokernole! Tying Roger & Rafa with 20 major titlesRecord for most weeks atop ATP rankingsHistoric seventh year-end No. 1 finishA groundbreaking 2021 by @djokernole! 👏 Tying Roger & Rafa with 20 major titles📈 Record for most weeks atop ATP rankings 🏆 Historic seventh year-end No. 1 finishA groundbreaking 2021 by @djokernole! https://t.co/tk9WeEsMVT

However, Djokovic's image came into question when he was found to be unvaccinated against COVID-19, something that barred him from defending his title at the 2022 Australian Open.

HYPEBEAST @HYPEBEAST Novak Djokovic Deported After Brief Legal Battle, Misses 2022 Australian Open hypebeast.com/2022/1/novak-d… Novak Djokovic Deported After Brief Legal Battle, Misses 2022 Australian Open hypebeast.com/2022/1/novak-d…

Backing Djokovic, his former coach Becker stated that such a thing is "not relevant" when it comes to deciding the winner of the Laureus award. He further stressed that taking the COVID-19 is a "private choice" and that one should only consider the Serb's "performance on the tennis court" while evaluating him for the award.

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at an event

"However, this should not be relevant, since what matters here is what you do on the track and not what happens off it. Whether or not to get vaccinated is a private choice, what we should reflect on is his performance on the tennis court, as 2021 was really impressive," added the former World No. 1 player.

Becker and Djokovic won a total of six Grand Slam titles together before parting ways in December 2016.

Boris Becker claims there are "no winners" in Novak Djokovic's vaccine controversy in Australia

Boris Becker with Novak Djokovic

In the same interview, Becker revealed that there are "no winners" in Djokovic's entire vaccine saga in Australia. Even though the German advocated for vaccination, he also emphasized that if one is not vaccinated, it should not be a "reason to persecute" them. He also mentioned that it's a "choice" to get inoculated or not.

Blaming the Australian authorities for "no clear communication," Becker even hinted that the whole controversy could have been avoided if the management and institutions had told Djokovic in the first place that he "couldn't travel or compete" at the Melbourne Slam if he was unvaccinated.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Where do you hope to see him play after Dubai next?



#NovakDjokovic #Dubai #Vaccination Novak Djokovic has said that he will play any tournament where he can play without vaccinationWhere do you hope to see him play after Dubai next? Novak Djokovic has said that he will play any tournament where he can play without vaccination 💉Where do you hope to see him play after Dubai next?#NovakDjokovic #Dubai #Vaccination https://t.co/EvYnc6EWNR

“There are no winners in all of this, it was an awkward situation for everyone where Novak was the one who lost the most. The world would be a better place if we were all vaccinated, that's for sure, but in the end, your life is your body, it's your choice. I, being older, am going to get vaccinated, but for people who are younger and decide not to do it, it is not a reason to persecute them and tell them that they are worse people," mentioned Becker.

"In Australia, there was no clear communication between the institutions and also not online with Novak Djokovic. The issue wasn't whether you get vaccinated or not, the rule is the same for everyone, but the tournament was who had to tell the player that he couldn't travel, that he couldn't compete," concluded the 54-year-old.

Novak Djokovic is currently playing at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022, a tournament where he is eyeing his sixth title.

Also Read: "There is consequences to the decisions Novak Djokovic has made just now, he obviously has to accept that" - Andy Murray

Edited by Keshav Gopalan