I think he's trying to finish with the most Majors. I don't think the No. 1 ranking means the same to him: Sports journalist Russ Thaler on Novak Djokovic

On the latest episode of Inside In, renowned sports journalist Russ Thaler claimed that Novak Djokovic's main priority right now is not the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings but to finish his career with more Grand Slam titles than Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

After losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 on Thursday, Novak Djokovic will be dethroned from the World No. 1 spot next Monday. He will lose his position to Daniil Medvedev, who will become the 27th ATP player to climb to the top spot.

Thaler highlighted that while Djokovic is "mindful" of the fact that he is no longer the World No. 1 player, it is no longer a "priority in his career" to remain in the top position.

According to the journalist, Djokovic is now diverting all his attention to catch up with Nadal in the Grand Slam race, who recently won his 21st Major at the Australian Open 2022 in the absence of the Serb. Thaler also believes that another one of Djokovic's goals is to win more Masters tournaments on the ATP tour.

"He is mindful of it because I think he respects Daniil Medvedev. That's become plainly obvious in the last week because everyone is asking about it. I think he respects the grind, that Daniil, and that No. 1 ranking," said Thaler.

I don't think that's his priority in his career. It does not seem that way to me. I think getting back ahead of Rafa and Roger in the Majors' count, I think, and maybe winning more Masters. But I think Novak is really, he is doing what Roger started a few years ago, where it was like, let me really hone in on, what my goals are," added the journalist.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer at an event

Thaler concluded by saying that having already achieved the "record for the most weeks (361) at the World No. 1" spot in the ATP rankings, Djokovic will now be eyeing an end to his professional career with more Majors than his two arch-rivals.

"It seems to me that number one, look, he's got the record for the most weeks at No. 1. So what's he trying to do, pad that number? I think he's trying to finish with the most Majors between Rafa and Roger and himself. I don't think that No. 1 ranking means the same to him," concluded Thaler.

Novak Djokovic to be uncrowned from the World No. 1 spot after holding it for 79 consecutive weeks

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Djokovic will lose the top spot in the ATP rankings after keeping it for a period of 79 straight weeks (not including the 22 weeks during which the ATP froze the rankings).

Djokovic surpassed Nadal in points and acquired the World No. 1 ranking in February 2020 after lifting his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. During his reign as the highest ranked player, the 34-year-old won three Grand Slams and three Masters titles.

