"I think if it was me that wasn't vaccinated I wouldn't be getting an exemption, you have to trust that Novak Djokovic has a valid reason" - Jamie Murray

Jamie Murray recently took a thinly-veiled jibe at Novak Djokovic following the confirmation that the Serb had been granted a medical exemption to compete at the 2022 Australian Open.

Djokovic had kept everyone in the dark regarding his vaccination status as well as his participation at the Melbourne Slam. On Tuesday, he confirmed that he had been granted an exemption, indicating that he was unvaccinated.

The Australian Open later released a statement explaining their process behind clearing the Serb's application.

Many fans have not taken too well to Djokovic receiving a medical exemption, pointing out that it is unfair to millions of Australians who have endured harsh restrictions throughout the pandemic.

Seven-time doubles Slam champion Jamie Murray, on his part, reckons that he would not have received preferential treatment like Djokovic has if he applied for a medical exemption.

"I think if it was me that wasn't vaccinated I wouldn't be getting an exemption...but well done to him for getting clear to come to Australia and compete," Murray said.

The Scotsman expressed hope that Djokovic has a "valid reason" to receive an exemption.

"At the end of the day you kind of have to trust that he does has a valid reason for the medical exemption," he added.

"I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.



I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! https://t.co/e688iSO2d4

Novak Djokovic took to social media sites Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to confirm his participation at the 2022 Australian Open. He announced that he had been granted a medical exemption, which would allow him to enter and play in the State of Victoria.

"Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022," Djokovic added.

The Victorian government's COVID-19 health mandate says that all athletes must be fully vaccinated in order to enter Melbourne. However, organizers have also stated that players with medical exemptions -- like Djokovic -- would be allowed to play in the year's opening Slam.

Novak Djokovic is a nine-time champion Down Under, having triumphed in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Should the World No. 1 win a fourth consecutive title in Melbourne, he will become the second man after Rafael Nadal to win 10 Majors at a single Slam.

