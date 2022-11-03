"I think she will be a stronger player come next year" - Anne Keothavong expects Emma Raducanu to make full recovery following withdrawal from Bille Jean King Cup

Anne Keothavang has backed Emma Raducanu to make a full recovery from her latest injury.

Raducanu recently withdrew from the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) due to a wrist injury she picked up during the Transylvania Open earlier this year.

In a conversation with Sky Sports, Great Britain's captain Keothavang empathized with and supported her compatriot. She stated that it was not easy for players to deal with injuries and believed that the teenager would "be a stronger player" next year.

"Wrist injuries are never easy, but I think this one is under control. She’s got good people around her. I think she will be a stronger player come next year,” said Keothavong.

She opined that the former US Open champion did her best to take part in the BJKC.

"She did everything to be fit for Glasgow but it wasn’t going to happen. It was evident when she went on court and tried hitting a few balls that she was going to need more time," she explained.

While Raducanu's absence may have affected the team's winning chances, Keothvong remained confident in getting her team ready for the challenge.

"It’s unfortunate and it was a bit of a blow because we know what she’s capable of, and also given her profile and her support for the team and the competition, it’s a loss not to have her on this team. But it is what it is," she said.

“I know she’s still supportive in the background” - Anne Keothavong on Emma Raducanu's unwavering support

Anne Keothavong and Emma Raducanu in a conversation during the Billie Jean King Cup playoff match between Great Britain and the Czech Republic.

While there have been speculations about Emma Raducanu possibly visiting her teammates and cheering for them in Glasgow, Anne Keothang said that the teenager will be there in spirit with them even if she is not present in person to support them.

" I know she’s still supportive in the background. She might even make it to Glasgow. She’s obviously trying to focus on getting fit and ready. If she’s not there supporting on the side then she will be from afar,” Keothang said

Emma Raducanu has had an injury-ridden season, headlined by back and hip problems. She is now said to be focussing on making a complete recovery and getting back into form with the help of Andy Murray’s former trainer Jez Green.

