"I think he has within him a feeling of revenge after everything that has happened to him" - Mats Wilander picks Novak Djokovic as favorite for French Open

Novak Djokovic seemingly hit his stride right before the French Open as he won his first title of the year at the 2022 Italian Open.

In an interview with Marca, former World No. 1 Mats Wilander said Novak Djokovic was the favorite for Roland Garros given his win in Rome. He also said that after being unable to defend his title in Melbourne, Djokovic will likely have feelings of revenge that will motivate him to win in Paris.

"For many reasons I have to say Novak (Djokovic). First because he has just won Rome and that will give him confidence; then because I think he has within him a feeling of revenge after everything that has happened to him in recent months... Not being able to play the Australian Open. He is the defender of the crown."

Djokovic will be hunting for his third French Open title and will be keen to draw level with Rafael Nadal at 21 Grand Slam titles apiece. Nadal's chances of winning an unprecedented 14th French Open seem to be in jeopardy after suffering a recurring foot injury in his match against Denis Shapovalov in Rome.

Tennis TV @TennisTV VENI VIDI DJOKO-VICI



defeats Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 to win a sixth Rome crown and capture a first title of 2022!



@InteBNLdItalia #ibi22 VENI VIDI DJOKO-VICI @DjokerNole defeats Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 to win a sixth Rome crown and capture a first title of 2022! 👑 VENI VIDI DJOKO-VICI 👑@DjokerNole defeats Tsitsipas 6-0 7-6 to win a sixth Rome crown and capture a first title of 2022! @InteBNLdItalia #ibi22 https://t.co/dVZxsX0CD3

"Now he's better and he appears to be" - Mats Wilander on Novak Djokovic's preparations for Roland Garros

Djokovic in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Eight

Novak Djokovic endured a stop-start year until the claycourt season kicked off as he wasn't allowed to participate in tournaments due to his unvaccinated status. He missed the first Major of the year Down Under and was unable to participate in the Sunshine Double as well.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole 🏼 🏼 🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to come 🏼



See you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!



📸: Alex Pantling / Julian Finney Thank you 🧁! Thank you all for being on this journey with me thus far!🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to comeSee you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!📸: Alex Pantling / Julian Finney #IBI22 Thank you 🧁! Thank you all for being on this journey with me thus far! ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Blessed and privileged to have reached this milestone and hoping for many more victories to come 💪🏼😃See you tomorrow Roma IDEMO !!📸: Alex Pantling / Julian Finney #IBI22 https://t.co/cgWNaW7n1Q

When Djokovic did return to action, he looked rusty and lost in the early rounds at Dubai and Monte-Carlo. The Serb desperately needed more match practice as his Roland Garros defense loomed.

Mats Wilander said that Djokovic was unable to play long matches when he returned, as evidenced by his loss against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Wilander added that Djokovic seems to be playing better and without fatigue, as seen in his match against Carlos Alcaraz.

"He has proven to himself that he can return to playing long matches despite the defeat to Alcaraz in Madrid. In Monte Carlo he gave a bad impression at the end of his match with Davidovich, he looked tired. Now he's better and he appears to be. He is the favorite in Paris."

Every match Novak Djokovic played at the Serbian Open went the distance, which may have significantly helped him with match fitness. The Serb didn't drop a set en route to his 38th Masters title at the Italian Open and will be the heavy favorite to win the French Open.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan