"I am not thinking about Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams" - Carlos Alcaraz makes feelings crystal clear on his tennis future

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his views on his tennis future, wishing to be at the same table as the legends but not putting pressure on himself by focusing on Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam record. Alcaraz will compete at the Japan Open for the first time in his career, starting on September 25.

Alcaraz has achieved massive success at 22, matching Rafael Nadal's feat at the French Open this year by winning his fifth Grand Slam at the same age as Nadal. He amassed ATP tour wins at the Italian Open, Cincinnati Open, and in Rotterdam, besides two Majors. Fresh off defeating Jannik Sinner under the New York lights, the newly appointed No. 1 participated in the Laver Cup.

Rocking his newest platinum blonde hair, Alcaraz moved past the opening doubles round by defeating the Team World duo, Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen. However, he was ousted by Fritz on the second day, and eventually couldn't earn the title for his team.

After landing in Tokyo for the Japan Open, the Spaniard expressed that Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam record is not on his mind at the moment, as the future remains uncertain. However, he would someday want to share the table with the legends. He said (via Welovetennis):

"I am often asked what my goal is as a tennis player, and I always say that I would like to be at the same table as the great legends of the sport, but it is not something I am thinking about at the moment. I know I have achieved important things so far, but I do not take anything for granted, and no one can predict what will happen from now on. I am not thinking about Djokovic's 24 Grand Slams or anything like that."

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Sebastian Baez in the opening round of the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his wish to see his name on the Japan Open champions list

Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is often considered as one of the legacy-bearers of the Big Three — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. As he entered the Japan Open roster for the first time, the 22-year-old will be laser-focused on winning and etching his name on the legendary list of champions. He said at a press conference:

"I’ve been playing great tennis, great matches. I think that I've seen myself grow up a lot as a player on the court. I know the players who have played this tournament before, other players who have won this tournament before. At the end of the week, I just really want to put my name next to the past champions that I know."

Alcaraz came close to fulfilling his Olympic dream at the 2024 Paris event but lost to Djokovic in the final.

